Oreca, Ligier named as 2028 LMP2 chassis suppliers; Gibson retains engine deal

The FIA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest have announced the winners of the tender process for the next generation of LMP2 machinery that will come on stream in 2028.

French constructors Oreca and Ligier have been confirmed as the two approved chassis suppliers for the new ruleset, while Gibson will continue as the sole engine supplier for the class.

Back in March, the organisers published two separate tenders for LMP2 machinery, one for the supply of chassis and the other for the powertrain.

As part of a streamlined approach, the number of approved chassis manufacturers has been cut from four to two, while just one engine supplier is selected again.

Oreca’s 07 chassis has been the benchmark in LMP2 since its introduction in 2017, completely dominating the category and becoming the de facto choice for teams competing in the Le Mans 24 Hours and across global endurance racing. An unraced successor to the 07 also serves as the basis for several current LMDh prototypes, including the Alpine A424 and Acura ARX-06.

The Ligier JS P217 previously raced in the World Endurance Championship, including Le Mans, but was gradually phased out by teams due to Oreca’s dominance of the category.

Ligier also formed the spine of the Lamborghini SC63 that is contesting this year’s Michelin Endurance Cup in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

British firm Gibson Technology, whose engines have powered all four of the current LMP2 chassis—Oreca, Ligier, Dallara, and Multimatic/Riley—will remain the exclusive engine supplier under the 2028 regulations.

The new LMP2 cars will be eligible for competition in the European Le Mans Series, Asian Le Mans Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans,