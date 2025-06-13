WEC extends Hypercar ruleset until 2032

LMH and LMDh cars will stay well into the next decade.

Hypercars at Le Mans
The current generation of LMH and LMDh prototypes will be allowed to compete in the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class until 2032.

The three-year extension to the formula was announced at Automobile Club de l’Ouest’s traditional press conference on the eve of the Le Mans 24 Hours on Friday.

Organisers cited the ongoing success of the Hypercar class and the need for long-term stability as key motivations for the extension.

The move also allows incoming manufacturers—Genesis (2026), Ford, and McLaren (both 2027)—to enjoy a meaningful return on investment over a longer development cycle.

LMH (Le Mans Hypercar) regulations were first introduced for a five-year term in 2021 to replace the previous-generation LMP1 cars, which were deemed too expensive and complex by manufacturers.

A two-year extension was agreed when the LMDh cars were allowed to compete alongside them in Hypercar from 2023 as part of a convergence process with the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Another extension until the end of the 2029 season followed exactly 12 months at Le Mans.

With the latest announcement, the lifespan of LMH regulations has been increased to 12 years, while LMDh ruleset will now run for 10 years since its introduction.

"The homologation cycle for FIA WEC's top-tier Hypercar class has been extended to the end of the 2032 season," the WEC's co-organiser the FIA said. 

"Originally set to run until 2029, the extended cycle secures long-term stability for a category that has attracted 12 manufacturers and since its 2021 debut and has redefined endurance racing ever since. This move solidifies Hypercar as a long-term formula that is built to last."

