Danilo Petrucci slams “unsafe” Andrea Iannone: “I don’t understand his behaviour”

"It’s better that he stays away from me. I don’t want to talk to him," Danilo Petrucci said

Danilo Petrucci has strongly criticised Andrea Iannone for their clash at the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Race 1 at Balaton Park was red-flagged on the first lap, with Iannone blamed by stewards.

He was given a double long lap penalty for the restart - but Petrucci, who was caught up in the incident, was left fuming that his rival was allowed to restart at all.

“I didn’t see any of it, because Iannone just hit me from behind,” Petrucci raged.

“I think everyone saw how he got a double Long Lap penalty, his bike was completely lifted on the rear, and he crashed into me.

“To me, that a rider who causes a six-rider crash, sending two of them to the hospital, and a big pain in my shoulder should be allowed to restart the race with the rest of the grid is unacceptable.

“It’s like in a video game ,you can just crash and restart.

“I haven’t spoken to Iannone, for me, for right now it’s better that he stays away from me. I don’t want to talk to him.

“I don’t want him to say sorry and ask for forgiveness because it’s not the first time we crash together, he apologises, then goes to the journalists and says that maybe I crossed the line.

“Luckily, there are stewards, but I honestly don’t understand his behaviour.

“It is not a matter of the track, to me, there are just some unsafe riders.”

Andrea Iannone apologises for Hungarian WorldSBK crash

Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone

However, Iannone did insist on holding his hands up.

“At the change of direction between Turns 1 and 2, I found myself in the middle, I tried to brake, the bike started sliding and I couldn’t stop,” Iannone explained.

“I want to apologise to all the riders and teams involved.”

The two former MotoGP riders from Italy both have uncertain futures in the World Superbike Championship.

Petrucci and Iannone are both out of contract with Barni and Go Eleven, their respective Ducati teams.

Petrucci is being strongly linked with BMW as the replacement for Toprak Razgatlioglu.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

