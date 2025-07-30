Audi reveals new title partner ahead F1 debut in 2026

Audi announces new title sponsor ahead of F1 arrival in 2026.

Audi livery on 2026 F1 show car
Audi livery on 2026 F1 show car

Audi have announced that Revolut will become title partner of their F1 team from their debut campaign next season.

The German manufacturer have penned a multi-year deal with the British financial technology giant in a partnership which has been described as “monumental”.

Revolut, a London-based firm, was valued at $45 billion last year through a secondary share sale to new and existing investors.

The current Sauber squad will become Audi’s works’ outfit in 2026 when F1’s major new regulation era begins.

According to Audi, Revolut Business will be “extensively integrated into the team’s financial operations”.

“Audi is entering Formula 1 with a clear ambition: to use the platform as a technologically relevant and economically sustainable investment in the future of the Audi brand,” Audi CEO Gernot Doellner said.

“We firmly believe in the success of our project, which we are approaching with a realistic attitude and a mindset of continuous improvement. In Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our ambitions and attitude.

“Formula 1 is a global stage that offers us the opportunity to reach new target groups together and generate enthusiasm for our products.”

'A monumental partnership' 

Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley added: “With Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our core ethos of innovation and relentless ambition. This is more than a brand fit; it is a strategic alliance, engineered to challenge conventions in motorsport.

“From 2026, Revolut’s digital-first solutions will power key areas of our operations while also redefining how fans and communities engage with our team – delivering a seamless and engaging experience on and off the track.”

Revolut’s CEO Nik Storonsky said: “This is a monumental partnership for Revolut and the future Audi F1 Team. We’re accelerating towards 100 million customers, and we’ll be bringing them into Formula 1 with unforgettable experiences at a pivotal time for the sport.

“As Revolut continues to challenge the status quo in global finance, the future Audi F1 Team is set to do the same in motorsport. With a shared outlook, global ambition and relentless drive for progress, this partnership will define what’s possible in Formula 1.”

In this article

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

