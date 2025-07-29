Honda “planning to get new people onboard” to boost MotoGP project

Honda looks to the future

Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Honda MotoGP team boss Alberto Puig says it is “planning to get new people onboard” to assist technical director Romano Albesiano with bike development.

The Japanese manufacturer made a major change to its technical structure late last year when it signed Albesiano from Aprilia to become technical director.

The idea behind this was to bring in a fresh European perspective to bike development to help Honda, whose slide down the MotoGP order has been blamed partly on its cautious Japanese approach.

Honda has enjoyed a much better season in 2024 so far, with Johann Zarco winning its first race in two years at the French Grand Prix and following that up with a podium at the British Grand Prix.

Such has been Honda’s progress that it became centre of a contract dispute between Jorge Martin and Aprilia, before the reigning world champion announced he would stay at the Italian marque in 2026.

Honda is also thought to have signed KTM engine chief Kurt Trieb, the engineer responsible for building MotoGP’s fastest ever motor.

“We go at our pace and we are not where we would like to be, but that doesn’t mean we are stopping,” Alberto Puig said.

“We are taking our time, but Honda is a company that when you fix a target you normally get there.

“So, about Romano, of course Romano came in this year.

“It’s not easy for a guy to arrive to a company like Honda and change things in five or 10 minutes.

“So, it will need to time to get ready.

“But we are doing a lot effort, not only in Japan but also in Europe to create a new centre for development, for vehicle dynamics.

“And we are doing a lot of things. Romano won’t be alone and we are even planning on getting new people onboard.

“So, I think it’s a combination of the guys who are coming now to Honda plus the main factory and the main engineers in Japan who will make the change.

“This is originally the plan that we have in mind.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo rates his chances against Marc Marquez on equal machinery
36m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez, 2025 Czech Grand Prix
WSBK News
GRT Yamaha confirm new rider for 2026 to replace Dominique Aegerter
44m ago
Stefano Manzi
F1 News
Worrying Franco Colapinto future update as two F1 alternatives emerge for Alpine seat
1h ago
Franco Colapinto
F1 News
Toto Wolff branded “horrible to negotiate with” as George Russell waits for new F1 deal
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli, Toto Wolff and GEORGE RUSSELL
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez points to “big mistakes” - and how he overcame them to dominate
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

More News

F1 News
McLaren boss makes eye-catching comparison to past F1 greats
2h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with Andrea Stella
F1 News
Oscar Piastri on track to break remarkable Lewis Hamilton record in F1 2025
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri
RR News
John McGuinness leads big names in Junior Classic TT line-up
2h ago
John McGuinness
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista to stay on a Ducati? “The door is not closed”
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci slams “unsafe” Andrea Iannone: “I don’t understand his behaviour”
3h ago
Danilo Petrucci