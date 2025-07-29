NASCAR driver in hospital after fiery dirt car crash

NASCAR driver Stewart Friesen was involved in a terrifying crash while racing dirt cars in Canada.

Stewart Friesen's crash
Stewart Friesen's crash

NASCAR Truck Series veteran Stewart Friesen is "alert and talking" after being hospitalised following a fiery crash during a dirt race on Monday night.

The 42-year-old was competing in a Super DIRTcar Series event at Autodrome Drummond in Canada when he lost control of his car in Turn 2 and slammed into the concrete wall. 

The impact launched the car into the air before it came crashing back down and caught fire. A rival car then collided with the wreck.

The race was immediately red-flagged as safety crews rushed to the scene. Friesen was extricated from the car and transported to a local hospital in Drummondville for further evaluation.

The Super DIRTcar Series quickly provided an update, stating Friesen was "alert and communicating with officials and EMTs" and that all other drivers involved are "okay".

"Safety officials have helped @StewartFriesen out of his car. He is being transported for further evaluation," the series said on social media.

Friesen’s team also released a statement on his condition later in the day: "Stewart is alert and talking, and he has been transported to a local hospital following an incident during the @SuperDIRTcar King of the North race at @AutodromeD. 

"Thank you for all the comments and messages of concern and compassion."

While the incident took place in a dirt racing event, Friesen is best known as a NASCAR Truck Series driver, having competed in the championship full-time since 2018. He has four career wins in the series, including a recent victory at Michigan earlier this month.

Friesen also made a single NASCAR Cup Series start in 2021, driving a Spire Motorsports Chevrolet at the dirt race in Bristol.

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

