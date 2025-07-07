McLaren's Le Mans-winning F1 GTR set for demo run at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The iconic McLaren F1 GTR will take part in a demonstration run at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, as the British marque celebrates the 30th anniversary of its landmark victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

JJ Lehto will return to the cockpit of the #59 McLaren F1 GTR he shared with Masanori Sekiya and Yannick Dalmas to claim an outright win against purpose-built prototypes at Le Mans in 1995.

The #59 chassis is making its track return after recently featuring in the McLaren: A Name for Eternity exhibition at the Le Mans Museum during the 93rd edition of the French endurance classic.

McLaren will also display the new 750S Le Mans supercar at Goodwood, a tribute to the limited-edition McLaren F1 LM road car that commemorated its 1995 triumph.

Based on the standard 750S, the Le Mans edition will be restricted to just 50 units and comes equipped with a special high-downforce package aimed at boosting on-track performance.

The Goodwood showcase comes shortly after McLaren confirmed its return to the top tier of endurance racing with a factory LMDh programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2027.

United Autosports will operate the programme as McLaren’s official factory partner, with Dallara signed as the chassis supplier.

New 1250bhp hypercar

McLaren will also take advantage of the occasion to unveil the new W1 model, which will sit at the top of its road car line-up.

The third model in its ‘1’ car lineage after the famous F1 and the P1 supercars, the McLaren W1 will feature an all-new V8 hybrid powertrain capable of churning out 1275PS of power (1257bhp).