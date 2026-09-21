Popular F1 presenter's first race absence in 28 years explained

A popular F1 presenter and broadcaster will be absent from the paddock for the first time in nearly three decades.

F1 presenter and broadcaster Tom Clarkson
F1 presenter and broadcaster Tom Clarkson

Formula 1 broadcaster Tom Clarkson will miss his first race in nearly three decades at the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. 

Clarkson is most recognised as the host of the FIA press conferences during race weekends. He asks the first questions to the drivers in the pre-event press conference usually held on Thursdays, the post-qualifying and race press conferences, as well as the team representative news conference on Fridays. 

Additionally, Clarkson also fronts the popular Beyond the Grid F1 podcast series. 

Clarkson will be absent from the upcoming race in Malaysia, which will mark the first time since 1998 - 28 years ago - that he will miss a grand prix. 

Clarkson hosts the FIA press conferences
Clarkson hosts the FIA press conferences

This is because Clarkson is going on tour with 1996 world champion Damon Hill in Australia and New Zealand. 

An Evening with Damon Hill - In Conversation with Tom Clarkson will be visiting Perth, Brisbane, Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne, following a recent tour of the UK. 

The latest part of the tour takes place between 28 September and 5 October, resulting in a direct clash with the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia which will take place on 4 October. 

At the time the tour was originally planned at the start of the year, the weekend in question was set to be free. 

The Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia has been shoehorned into the date - creating a triple-header with races in Azerbaijan and Singapore - following schedule changes which saw the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. 

Clarkson is going on tour with Damon Hill
Clarkson is going on tour with Damon Hill

As such, Clarkson will not be able to attend the race in Malaysia, bringing to an end a near-three-decade F1 streak for the British presenter. 

“Well everyone loves an anniversary don’t they? So the 30th anniversary of Damon winning the world title in 1996 felt like a great opportunity to sort of celebrate with him,” Clarkson told Speedcafe. 

“And that’s why Damon and I went and did this tour in the UK back in January. We did nine dates, top to bottom. Scotland to the bottom of England.

“And we had so much fun doing it that the organisers Fane said, ‘Guys, that was amazing. Would you ever think about perhaps taking it abroad?’ And we were like, ‘yeah, sure!’

“Since all those plans were put in place of course the Bahrain Grand Prix is taking place at Sepang in Malaysia that middle weekend, which has slightly scuppered things. But we are committed to the tour. Nothing will change on the tour.”

Clarkson was replaced by former Sky Sports presenter Rachel Brookes for Friday’s FIA press conference involving team representatives at the recent Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid. 

Brookes could well step in again to fill in for Clarkson’s duties during the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia next month. 

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Popular F1 presenter's first race absence in 28 years explained
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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