What caused Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg’s latest F1 disagreement

Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg once again found themselves on opposing sides of a Formula 1 debate regarding the future of Fernando Alonso.

A week after their on-air disagreement about which Ferrari driver was to blame for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s opening-lap collision at the Italian Grand Prix, Brundle and Rosberg clashed again while discussing the driver line-up situation at Aston Martin.

Alonso, whose Aston Martin contract is set to expire at the end of the season, is yet to decide whether he wants to continue in F1 next year. Brundle suggested that Aston Martin should rebuild its line-up with a focus on the longer-term.

“I love it in F1 at the moment. You’ve got now a 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli, and you can measure him against the greats like Fernando Alonso, like Lewis Hamilton in their 40s, and it’s brilliant to have that range across the grid,” Brundle told Sky F1.

Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg disagreed for the second time in a week

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“I can’t help but think if I was running Aston Martin – and this will go down really well – they are rebuilding that team. They’re building for the future. Adrian Newey is at the drawing board relentlessly. I’d be inclined to get a couple of mid 25-year-olds and rebuild the driving line-up as well.”

When Sky F1 presenter Simon Lazenby immediately questioned Brundle’s stance, the latter replied: “Yeah. I told you it wouldn’t go down well. That is how I see where they’re at at the moment.”

Rosberg then took aim at Brundle, quipping: “So big news here. Martin thinks we need to chuck out Fernando Alonso.”

Brundle said: “I knew you’d go there! You’re right, that’s what I said, isn’t it?

“But that’s not what I really mean, because I said we love having him around. But if I was the team, I’d be rebuilding the driver pairing, ready for the next phase.”

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Alonso is yet to decide whether he will continue in F1 next year © XPB Images

Rosberg held a different view to Brundle, arguing: “I don’t agree with that, because Fernando, if you compare him to Lance Stroll, he’s still driving really well, he’s dominating Lance all the time in every single session.

“And let’s remember, Lance, when he has a good car, can get into the top six. He’s a decent driver. So I think that’s still quite an okay benchmark for us.

“The problem that Aston has is that they cannot keep Fernando and put in a young new superstar alongside him, because Lance is obviously set there. That’s kind of the conundrum that they have.

“But I think at the moment with this driver line-up, it’s okay to bring the team back forward.”

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