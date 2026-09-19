Max Verstappen jokes about Red Bull F1 seat after Robin Raikkonen signing

Max Verstappen lands joke about his Red Bull F1 seat after the signing of Robin Raikkonen.

Max Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2030
Max Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2030

Max Verstappen joked that he will need to give up his Formula 1 seat for new Red Bull signing Robin Raikkonen one day. 

Red Bull has signed Robin, the 11-year-old son of 2007 F1 world champion Kimi, to its driver development programme. 

Nicknamed ‘Ace’, the young Finn has already made an impression in karting championships. He will officially join Red Bull’s pool of junior drivers in 2027. 

And four-time world champion Verstappen, who is contracted with Red Bull until the end of 2030, light-heartedly suggested that Robin may be eyeing up his F1 seat before too long. 

11-year-old Robin Raikkonen currently competes in karting
11-year-old Robin Raikkonen currently competes in karting

“I met them before the race on Sunday [the Italian Grand Prix]. They were sitting upstairs, so I had a quick chat with Kimi and with Robin," Verstappen said.

”It was good. When they were around I had a little chat and I knew that he was signed already. It's good to see.”

When it was put to Verstappen that he may not be racing by the time Raikkonen potentially reaches F1, the 28-year-old Dutchman joked: "Yeah, who knows. Maybe, maybe not. 

“I guess eventually they also need a seat for him in the team. So then, yeah, maybe I'll move aside.”

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said Robin has "already demonstrated exceptional ability in karting”.

The Raikkonen family with Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies
The Raikkonen family with Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies

"His speed, racecraft and natural talent have established him as one of the most promising young drivers in his age group," the Frenchman added. 

"At the same time, he impresses with his maturity, his calm approach and his clear focus on driving.

"Our goal is to develop him step by step, without placing any unnecessary pressure on his shoulders.

"The path through motorsport is a long one and we will give him the time, support and resources he needs to maximise his potential.”

Red Bull will be hoping Robin follows in the footsteps of his legendary father, who claimed 21 wins and 103 podiums in 349 F1 starts before retiring in 2021. 

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Max Verstappen jokes about Red Bull F1 seat after Robin Raikkonen signing
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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