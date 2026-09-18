BBC to broadcast major motorsport series live from 2027

The WRC will receive live coverage on the BBC from 2027

WRC will be broadcast on the BBC in 2027
WRC will be broadcast on the BBC in 2027
© Rally Scotland

The FIA World Rally Championship has announced that the BBC will broadcast live coverage of the series from 2027 as part of a new three-year deal.

WRC coverage will return to free-to-air screens in 2027 in Great Britain after a new deal to the end of 2029 was struck between the championship and the BBC.

The BBC, which used to be the UK’s live home of Formula 1 and MotoGP, will present coverage of all rounds of the 2027-2029 rounds, as well as extensive programming for Rally Scotland.

From 2027, UK viewers can expect the following WRC coverage from the BBC:

BBC to broadcast major motorsport series live from 2027
  • One-hour highlight programmes from every round
  • Selected live stages, including the final Power Stage, of all WRC rounds
  • Extensive live coverage of Rally Scotland’s four days
  • Digital clips and highlights across BBC platforms

Rally Scotland will be the first UK WRC round held since 2019.

The broadcasting of the WRC in the UK will be done in collaboration with the BBC’s Scotland, Cymru Wales and Northern Ireland segments.

Rhuanedd Richards, BBC Nations director, said: “This is a fantastic addition to our sports portfolio with teams across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland coming together to bring audiences one of the world's most thrilling motorsport championships.

“The World Rally Championship combines elite sporting competition with dramatic locations and compelling stories, making it a natural fit for the BBC.

BBC to broadcast major motorsport series live from 2027

“The return of Rally Scotland to the WRC calendar is particularly exciting and we look forward to capturing all the thrills and excitement for audiences when it kicks off next year.”

Former McLaren team boss and current CEO of WRC Promoter Eric Boullier added: “Our partnership with the BBC marks an important step in our strategy to grow the WRC’s reach and visibility in the UK.

“The BBC is one of the country’s most trusted and influential media organisations, and its powerful combination of television, digital and social platforms gives us a unique opportunity to reconnect with existing rally fans while introducing the championship to a new generation.

“With Rally Scotland joining the calendar next year, the timing could not be better to strengthen the WRC’s presence in such an important and historic market for rallying.”

The WRC has also announced that its 2026 season finale in Saudi Arabia has been cancelled due to the ongoing war in Iran.

Therefore, its final round will take place in Sardinia on the weekend of 1-4 October.

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BBC to broadcast major motorsport series live from 2027
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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