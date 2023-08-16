Ulster Rally bringing BRC and ITRC drivers together “really important”

Starting on Friday afternoon, the Northern Ireland Motor Club Ltd showpiece is round four of the British Rally Championship and the deciding fixture of this year’s Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

While entry numbers from Tarmac Championship crews are strong with defending champion Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 N Rally2), current points leader Callum Devine (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5), Galway International Rally winner Meirion Evans (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) and recently crowned Northern Ireland Rally Champion Jonny Greer (Citroen C3 Rally2) confirmed, the same cannot be said for its Motorsport UK sibling.

Only M-Sport’s rapid French protégé Adrien Fourmaux (Ford Fiesta Rally2) and Scotsman Garry Pearson (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) are going to tackle the closed-road competition, which will run out of host city Newry.

It has led to some people questioning the purpose and validity of the British Rally Championship – and what should potentially be implemented to help broaden its appeal from next year onwards.

Although Philip Murray concedes he would have liked more than two BRC1 crews and four Junior British Championship entries, as the Ulster Rally Event Director he is keen to focus on the positives.

“Yes, it’s disappointing, particularly when we are in the middle of the season and we don’t have a strong entry, especially when we know the competitors enjoy these stages as the Ulster has been voted Best British Rally Championship Event several times now,” said Murray.

“However, I suppose the positive is the entry of Adrien Fourmaux because without the British Rally Championship we would not have been able to draw a current World Rally Championship driver to our event and give the top Irish crews the opportunity to compare their performance with him.

“For us, though, the really important thing is to give British Rally Championship and Irish Tarmac Championship competitors the opportunity to compete against each other on the same event.”

Asked for his views on the British Rally Championship’s poor representation, Reece Tarren – who was appointed to the role of Championship Manager last January – said: “Of course, the number of British Rally Championship registered crews heading to the Ulster Rally is disappointing,” he said.

“But as per previous seasons, the final points total at the end of the year is calculated from the five highest scoring rounds, so that means some crews do end up not attending certain rounds.”

Further information on the Modern Tyres Ulster Rally, including a free downloadable spectator guide, can be accessed by visiting www.ulsterrally.com/spectators