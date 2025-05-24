Co-driver killed in an accident in Jim Clark Rally

One dead and another injured during a rally in Scotland.

British Rally Championship
A co-driver lost his life in an accident in the Jim Clark Rally on Saturday, Motorsport UK has announced.

Dai Roberts was navigating for James Williams in the fourth round of the British Rally Championship when their Hyundai i20 N Rally 2 crashed on Stage 8 (Edrom).

Roberts, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Williams was taken to a hospital with “serious but not life-threatening injuries”.

The remainder of the event, as well as Sunday’s Jim Clark Reivers Rally, have been cancelled in the wake of the tragedy.

The organisers have already begun an investigation into the possible cause of the crash.

“Motorsport UK is deeply saddened to announce that co-driver Dai Roberts lost his life in an incident at the Jim Clark Rally on Saturday 24 May 2025,” the UK’s governing body said in a statement.

“Driver James Williams was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“Motorsport UK sends its condolences to Dai’s family and friends, the Jim Clark Rally, Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club and members of the motorsport community.

“Motorsport UK has initiated a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident and will work closely with the Jim Clark Rally event organisers and Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club and will cooperate with the relevant authorities.”

A statement from Hyundai added: “Hyundai Motorsport are deeply saddened by news of the death of Dai Roberts and the injury to James Williams following a crash on the Jim Clark Rally in the UK. Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Dai and James’ families and friends.”

Roberts had an elder brother named Gareth who died at the 2012 Targa Florio in Sicily.

The Jim Clark Rally, named after the two-time Formula 1 champion, previously suffered a major tragedy when three fans were killed after two cars veered off course into spectator areas.

The rally was subsequently canned and only returned in 2019 after the organisers took additional steps to ensure the safety of competitors and spectators.

It was added back to the British Rally Championship’s calendar in 2022.

