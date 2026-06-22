Teenage spectator dies following crash at Donegal rally event

A teenager tragically passed away at the Donegal International Rally over the weekend following an accident at the event.

The Donegal Motor Club confirmed that a "young male spectator has passed away" on the 12th stage on Saturday, before it was later announced that the event would be cancelled.

Gardaí (Irish police) named the young man as 15-year-old Tadhg Callaghan Carter. In a statement, they said that emergency services were alerted at around 5pm, after spectators were involved “in an incident involving a participating car”. It is reported that the car concerned left the road on a left-hand bend, and “a full investigation into the circumstances of the accident” has been confirmed.

The rally was swiftly halted as a mark of respect, with two further spectators being taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where they remain. Carter was also taken to the same hospital, where he later passed.

Tadhg Callaghan Carter

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The accident happened on the 12th of 20 planned stages, as drivers completed a first pass of the Gartan stage on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, Motorsport Ireland and the Donegal Motor Club said: "[We] are deeply saddened to confirm that a young male spectator has passed away following an accident on the twelfth stage of the Donegal International Rally.

"As a mark of respect, the organisers have cancelled the remainder of the event.

"As the governing body for four-wheeled motorsport in Ireland, Motorsport Ireland together with An Garda Siochána, have begun a full investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

"Motorsport Ireland are aware that video footage of the accident is circulating on social media and would ask anyone that sees it not to share it. Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club express their deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT