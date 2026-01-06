Colin McRae’s 1995 WRC title “a defining moment in motorsport history”

Members of the McRae family gathered at the Moulsdale Foundation Classic and Performance Car Museum in late December to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Colin McRae’s 1995 WRC title, the first by a British driver.

Visitors to the event were treated to a rare line-up of vehicles from Colin’s career, including the iconic 1995 Subaru Impreza from his championship-winning season, as well as a live Q&A with members of the McRae family hosted by Dave Neal.

“It was an honour to welcome the McRae family and celebrate one of the most iconic families in motorsport history,” said David Moulsdale from the Moulsdale Foundation.

“Colin’s 1995 World Rally Championship win inspired generations. [This] special event evoked some wonderful memories, from Jimmy’s RAC debut in 1976 through Alister’s championship-winning career, right up until Max’s progression through junior rally. They all reflect and build on Colin’s enduring legacy.”

Colin claimed 25 WRC victories by the time he retired from full-time competition in 2003. He was killed, alongside his son and two family friends, while piloting a helicopter in 2007.

Colin’s brother Alister, who enjoyed a 20-year World Rally Championship career of his own, said: “I'm delighted to have been able to share a panel with my family and speak to rallying fans and motorsport enthusiasts alike in front of a display of some of Colin's cars.

“His 1995 World Rally Championship victory remains a defining moment in motorsport history and collections like the one the Moulsdale Foundation has put together ensures that his legacy continues to inspire future generations.”

McRae family at the Moulsdale Foundation Classic and Performance Car Museum open day.

Colin’s father and five-time British Rally Champion Jimmy paid tribute to the fans who have kept Colin’s memory alive.

“As a family, we take great pride in Colin’s accomplishments, but what truly matters is the opportunity to connect with enthusiasts and reflect on the passion that drove him

“Ever since my rallying debut 50 years ago, I still get great excitement from meeting fans and remembering our achievements. I'm grateful to the Moulsdale Foundation for giving us the opportunity to come together here in Glasgow."

Alister’s son Max, who is continuing the McRae family’s rallying legacy, added:

“Being part of this event put on by the Moulsdale Foundation for three generations of my family is an honour. Rallying is in our blood, and continuing the McRae legacy is something I take seriously.

“Today’s celebration reminds me of how much motorsport and rallying in particular means to so many people, and shows how Colin’s influence still resonates. It motivates me to push forward in my own career and build on my successes."

Richard Burns, whose life was cruelly cut short by cancer in 2005, is the only other British driver to have won the WRC title, in 2001.

