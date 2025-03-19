FIA swearing ban row escalates as World Rally drivers stage protest

The FIA swearing row - which also impacts F1 drivers - has been escalated following a protest by World Rally Championship drivers.

Drivers from the championship have refused to answer questions in stage-end interviews at the third round of the 2025 season in Kenya.

During Wednesday’s shakedown event at Safari Rally Kenya, drivers refused to comment, or only spoke in their native language, when fielding questions.

“We all agree to keep rudeness at the microphone to a minimum,” the World Rally drivers said in a joint statement.

“At the same time, it is necessary to maintain a certain freedom of expression and to keep emotions alive while drivers don’t need to be afraid of getting punished in any way.

“We have asked the president of the FIA for some positive changes in the rules to help us achieve this goal.

“For the reasons explained in our statement, it is impossible for us to guarantee that we (drivers and co-drivers) will be able to follow these rules perfectly and systematically.

“This is why we – WoRDA Members – are now taking the responsible decision to remain silent at the end of the interviews or to answer in our mother tongue. In the own interest of our sport, such an action is unfortunately needed, and we apologize to all the rally fans, even though we know they support us in this.”

The opposition comes after Adrien Fourmax became the first driver to fall foul of the FIA’s widely criticised swearing ban last month.

Hyundai driver Fourmax was fined €30,000, of which €20,000 was suspended, for using the F-word in an interview with WRC TV.

F1 drivers face fines of €40,000 for a first offence of expletive language, but could be hit with race bans if they repeatedly swear or criticise the FIA, as part of the fresh clampdown.

Last year, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was ordered to “accomplish some work of public interest” after swearing in an FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix in September.