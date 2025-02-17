FIA’s swearing ban claims first victim after F-word during interview

The FIA’s widely criticised swearing ban - which could impact F1 drivers in 2025 - has claimed its first victim.

World Rally Championship driver Adrien Fourmaux was fined for using an expletive.

Fourmaux was fined €10,000 after using the F-word in an interview with WRC TV.

“I had a clean stage, the ruts are really tricky,” Fourmaux said. “I think it will be difficult to do a good time. There is a lot of sweeping in the beginning. We f***ed up yesterday.”

The Frenchman was referred to the stewards, picking up a €10,000 fine, with a further €20,000 suspended for 12 months.

Explaining their decision, the FIA said: “He apologised as he did not mean to offend or insult anyone by using those words.

“The Stewards reminded the Driver and the Team Representative of the stance of the FIA regarding not only inappropriate language but also verbal/physical abuse, and making/displaying political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes.

“The Stewards and the FIA acknowledge that the words in question have unfortunately become common colloquialisms. However, it is essential to emphasise that this does not diminish the fact that such language is widely regarded as profanity and is inappropriate in public discourse, including live television broadcasts.

“Public platforms are not solely intended for audiences familiar with these colloquialisms but also reach diverse cultures and individuals, who may find such words offensive. Motorsport is a global sport, engaging people of various age groups and cultural backgrounds, some of whom may misinterpret or take offence to these expressions.

“Given this, the FIA remains committed to ensuring that inappropriate language is not used in public forums, including visual and audible media, press conferences, and social media. Furthermore, as public figures and role models for future generations of athletes and fans, sportspersons are expected to uphold a standard of professionalism and respect in their communication.”

Swearing clampdown led by Ben Sulayem

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has pushed for action to be taken against drivers and competitors swearing in interviews or press conferences.

He said in September last year: “We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music. We’re not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That’s them and we are [us].”

Ben Sulayem’s clampdown impacted Max Verstappen, who was given community service for swearing in a press conference during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Verstappen referred to his Red Bull as “f****d” when explaining his struggles at the previous race.

An outraged Verstappen refused to answer questions properly in subsequent FIA press conferences that weekend.

Charles Leclerc was handed a €10,000 fine for swearing during a Mexico City GP press conference.

The Ferrari driver said: I had one oversteer and then when I recovered from that oversteer, I had an oversteer from the other side and then I was like, ‘f**k’.”

But Leclerc quickly realised his mistake: “Oh, sorry! Oh, no. Oh, no, I don’t want to join Max!”

In response to the FIA’s stricter rules for 2025, the drivers have unanimously disapproved of the new guidelines.

Carlos Sainz believes stopping drivers from swearing when driving over team radio is “too much”.