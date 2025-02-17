Spy shots leak new Haas F1 2025 car from private test

Images of Haas’s 2025 F1 car have leaked on social media following a private shakedown test at Silverstone over the weekend.

Esteban Ocon got behind the wheel of Haas’s 2025 challenger - the VF-25 - to complete a filming day for the American outfit at the British Grand Prix venue on Sunday.

The private run took place in wet conditions in Northamptonshire and was one of two promotional filming days Haas are permitted to conduct this year as per F1’s strict testing regulations.

Haas did not release any images from the test, however spy shots taken at Silverstone revealed a first look at the 2025 car.

The VF-25 was sporting a striking white, black and red livery though it is not clear whether this is a one-off, or Haas’s actual livery for the upcoming season.

🚨 | First photo of Haas VF-25



📸 Cameron Hardy pic.twitter.com/d0j44P2TwW — Ollie Bearman Updates (@bestofbearman) February 16, 2025

F1 teams are unveiling their official liveries at the season launch event at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday.

McLaren and Williams - both of whom did make images of their 2025 cars public - stated they were running with one-off liveries when their cars hit the track for the first time at Silverstone last week.

Haas did show off their new-look overalls for the season, releasing images from a photoshoot of their new drivers Ocon and Ollie Bearman wearing their race suits.

Haas are taking advantage of their technical collaboration with Ferrari to take the Scuderia’s 2025 gearbox and rear suspension.

The team have opted against using Ferrari’s redesigned pullrod front suspension arrangement.

Explaining that decision, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said: "That's another significant moment in my mind. Because so far in let's say nine seasons of Haas F1 team, we always went with Ferrari's latest supply.

"And not because that was the informed choice, because that was the safest and the easiest choice.

"It's not like this year we wanted to make a point. Because they've been talking about this for the last few seasons, but we never actually did it in a way that carried over front suspension, for instance.

"But when [Haas's technical team] looked at it properly in terms of, 'OK, if we buy Ferrari's latest 2025 front suspension, when are we gonna have information available, what [does] that mean in terms of aero hit?’

"Because when you introduce something like that, you have to take a hit first, right? Then you have to recover comparing that.

"And then how much potential that unlocks, comparing that against 'don't stop development because we carry over the front suspension'. How much potential is left in that?

"They've done the proper study. The conclusion was we should do a carryover. So, it's good that we've done the proper study, then we had the confidence to then go for that decision. Whereas, before, we didn't."