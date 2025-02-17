Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton salaries revealed in comparison to sport's top earners

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are among the world’s highest-paid sporting athletes.

In a ranking published by Sportico, Verstappen and Hamilton feature in the top 25.

Verstappen reportedly earned a base salary of $70m (£55.5m) in 2024 as he clinched his fourth consecutive F1 drivers’ title.

The Dutchman earned $6m (£4.7) in endorsement, making his overall earnings for last year a whopping $76m (£60.3m).

That put him 18th overall in the rankings, four places ahead of F1 rival Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion’s base salary at Mercedes was $44.1m (£35m).

However, Hamilton earned significantly more in endorsements - $19m (£15m).

F1’s top earners are significantly behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who tops the list.

The Portuguese footballer earned $260m (£206.4m) at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

NBA star Steph Curry is second overall, earning $153.8m (£122.1m).

Completing the top three is boxer Tyson Fury, on $147m (£116.7m).

Hamilton set to move up the order in 2025

With Hamilton switching to Ferrari for the upcoming 2025 F1 season, he’s likely to move himself up the order.

While Hamilton’s Ferrari salary is still unclear, it’s been widely reported that the 40-year-old’s base wage will be more than $50 million.

Naturally, that would not include endorsements or performance bonuses if Hamilton wins his eighth title at Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton’s enjoyed a remarkable first month at the team, even though he hasn’t raced for Ferrari yet.

His first week at Maranello was described as “historic” as he was pictured in front of Enzo Ferrari’s iconic house.

His first on-track test soon followed, and he took to Ferrari’s own track at Fiorano.

Later this week, Ferrari will launch their 2025 challenger - the SF-25 - on February 19.