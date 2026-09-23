Lewis Hamilton criticises F1 rule change that “makes no sense”

Lewis Hamilton gives his reaction to a major F1 rule change for 2027.

Lewis Hamilton says the decision to shorten F1 races in 2027 "makes no sense"
Lewis Hamilton says the decision to shorten F1 races in 2027 "makes no sense"

Lewis Hamilton has hit out at Formula 1’s plan to have shorter races in 2027, saying it is a decision that “makes absolutely no sense to me”. 

F1 announced earlier this week that the maximum race distance for grands prix will be reduced by 15km from 305km to 290km for the 2027 season, which equates to two or three laps depending on the circuit. 

The reduction in race distance has been introduced because the split between internal combustion and electrical power is changing from 53-47 this year to 58-42 next year, before going to 60-40 in 2028. 

Cars will use more fuel to complete the same race distance as before as a result, so the measure has been taken to avoid the need for some teams to increase the size of their fuel tanks and incur additional costs. 

F1 races will be reduced by 15km in 2027
F1 races will be reduced by 15km in 2027

"I don't really know anything about it or any of the reasons they put it up behind it,” seven-time world champion Hamilton told reports in Baku ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix. 

"I think the races should be longer because the races are physically easier than ever before. 

“So shortening, I don't think, makes much sense. If you think about this weekend, we have the C3, 4, 5 [tyre compounds] that can pretty much all do the race distance.

"So we have a lot of races where it's only a one stop. It's not particularly challenging.

“There it is challenging, but they're making tyres that just seem to go longer. So for me, there's been many races where I wish we had more laps. It's the opposite that I would be asking for [which] is longer races, to be honest.”

Hamilton is baffled by the decision
Hamilton is baffled by the decision
© XPB Images

Hamilton added: "This is supposed to be the sport that's the most physically demanding and mentally, but there are some that are just so hot and, ultimately, you are on the edge.

"Singapore is incredibly hot and demanding. Malaysia will be crazy this year. But that's where I think you wanna see athletes just right on the edge. Right? 

“Right at the edge of their performance, having to actually push their bodies further because that's what this sport is about, pushing the levels and pushing the boundaries. 

“So shortening the races makes absolutely no sense to me.”

However, Hamilton’s former Mercedes team-mate George Russell downplayed the impact of the rule change. 

“Slightly earlier bath on Sunday afternoon, I guess,” Russell joked. “I think some races you’ll be thankful. Singapore, when it’s an hour and 50 to two hours long, it does feel too long. 

"Then some races like Monza, that’s only an hour and 15 minutes, feel a little bit short. But it doesn’t change a lot.”

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Lewis Hamilton criticises F1 rule change that “makes no sense”
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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