Stark Christian Horner warning issued by ex-Ferrari F1 team boss

A former Ferrari F1 team boss has issued a warning about hiring Christian Horner

Horner has been linked to a Ferrari role
Horner has been linked to a Ferrari role
© XPB Images

Former Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Maurizio Arrivabene has warned that Christian Horner’s past success “could be more of a disadvantage” to the Scuderia.

Over the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, an interview published by The Times with ex-Red Bull chief Horner grabbed attention for his comments about Ferrari.

Horner says joining Ferrari would be “the dream”, as he looks for a way back onto the grid after his firing by Red Bull midway through 2025.

It comes as current Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur’s role looks increasingly insecure.

Fred Vasseur's position at Ferrari is in the spotlight again
Fred Vasseur's position at Ferrari is in the spotlight again

“One man can’t change anything”

Speaking with Sky Italy, Arrivabene - who served as Ferrari team boss from 2014 to 2019 - believes Horner would only bring more headaches.

“At Ferrari, one man can't change anything,” he said.

“For Horner to come to Ferrari with all the titles he's won could be more of a disadvantage than an advantage, because it would raise even greater expectations.

“On top of that, they'd have to start all over again.”

“Ferrari no longer has engineers of the calibre of [Simone] Resta, [Lorenzo] Sassi, [Enrico] Cardile, and [Andrea] Stella – they now work for other teams.

“Everything has to be rebuilt. Ferrari needs calm and a leader who can work freely.

“These two things can solve many problems. But it is not a single person, however successful, who can solve the problems.”

Arrivabene warned “let’s not raise false expectations” around Ferrari and called for “some peace and quiet”.

“Is Vasseur the right man for the job? I don't know if he has free rein or not,” he added.

Christian Horner and Adrian Newey were colleagues at Red Bull
Christian Horner and Adrian Newey were colleagues at Red Bull

“If so, then some reflection is needed. It's crucial to give the team some peace and quiet now, and that's not easy at Ferrari.”

“When you join Ferrari’s racing department, you’re under enormous pressure.

“You have to let the team work in peace.

“This year they made significant progress, at least until recently. It’s not as simple as it looks.

“It’s not enough to just bring in the ‘big man’ who’s already won everything. As a fan and former Ferrari employee, I say – let’s not raise false expectations.”

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Ferrari
Christian Horner
Stark Christian Horner warning issued by ex-Ferrari F1 team boss
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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