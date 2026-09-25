Christian Horner open to shock F1 return with Ferrari: “It’s the dream”

Christian Horner has opened the door to a move back to F1 with Ferrari.

Christian Horner has admitted Ferrari is "the dream"
Christian Horner has admitted Ferrari is "the dream"

Christian Horner has opened the door to a shock return to Formula 1 with Ferrari, describing the Italian outfit as “the dream”. 

The 52-year-old Briton has been out of a job since being relieved of his dual role of Red Bull team principal and CEO just days after last year’s British Grand Prix. Horner’s sacking ended a 20-year period in charge of Red Bull in F1. 

Rumours of Horner completing an F1 return have been rife ever since his Red Bull exit, and he has been repeatedly linked with the likes of Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, and even a new 12th team with China’s BYD.

Horner previously insisted he is only interested in returning to F1 if he can secure an ownership stake in a team, but in a new interview with The Times, he has suggested he would make one exception. 

Horner made his F1 paddock return at this year's British Grand Prix - a year after he was sacked
Horner made his F1 paddock return at this year's British Grand Prix - a year after he was…

“I’ve been a hired hand. I did 21 years sitting on the pit wall. I don’t need to go back to that,” Horner said. “At this stage in my life, there’s only one team for which I would accept non-participation in ownership.

“Would I consider Ferrari? I mean, Ferrari is the biggest brand in Formula 1. It’s the dream. And arguably it’s the sleeping giant of Formula 1.”

Horner’s name has once again been linked with Ferrari following recent reports in Italian media that team principal Fred Vasseur’s position is under scrutiny with any hope of the Maranello squad winning a world title in 2026 seemingly over. 

The media speculation and attention is something Horner is revelling in. 

“I think the fact that, 14 months out of the sport, they’re still talking about me shows that there’s still a demand. Perhaps I wasn’t that unpopular,” Horner added. 

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff
Christian Horner and Toto Wolff

When asked if he could be back on the F1 grid by next year, Horner replied: “I don’t know. I’m the cure and the problem.”

Horner clearly feels he has unfinished business in F1 and would enjoy renewing his old rivalry with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. 

“There comes a point in time where a team’s competitiveness outweighs other egotistical stuff,” Horner said. 

“I’m in a very fortunate position that I can afford to be picky. If I don’t do anything, I can live here for whatever time I’ve got left on the planet, and just worry about whether it’s going to rain and make the grass green or not. 

“But is that going to fulfil me? No. I still feel that there’s another dance. And Toto needs to have his hair f***ing ruffled up.

“He’s having it easy while I’m not there. So why would he want me back? I’m probably going to give him a harder time than anybody else.”

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Christian Horner open to shock F1 return with Ferrari: “It’s the dream”
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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