Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna recalls touching story about F1 champion in new documentary

Michael Schumacher’s wife opens up on touching story in new Netflix documentary

Michael Schumacher and his wife Corinna, 2010
Michael Schumacher and his wife Corinna, 2010
© XPB Images

Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna has opened up on several touching memories about the seven-time world champion in a new Netflix documentary.

The German superstar has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.

Since then, the Schumacher family has remained incredibly private, with few details emerging about his condition.

In a new Netflix documentary releasing this week, entitled Schumacher ’94: The Birth of a Legend, which details his first world championship-winning Formula 1 season, Corinna made a heartbreaking admission.

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher

“That was our song back then,” she said of Paula Abdul’s Rush Rush.

“When I hear it today and I’m in the car, I cry to myself.”

In the documentary, she also spoke of the amount of fan mail Schumacher used to receive, particularly from one admirer.

“He received a lot of it,” she said.

“Also from a young girl who always sent underwear along with his mail.

“Her name was Jutta. At some point, ‘Come on, Jutta,’ became his standard phrase.”

In the new Netflix documentary, Schumacher’s condition is never mentioned, but Corinna offered a touching note: “My heart beats for him when he wins. And when he loses. My heart is always there.

“When you’re with someone you look forward to seeing every day, it’s wonderful.”

Schumacher drove for Benetton in the 1994 season and beat Damon Hill to the title that year in a controversial finale in Adelaide.

The German won the title in 1995, again with Benetton, before making his big move to Ferrari for the 1996 season.

Schumacher and Hill battled to a controversial conclusion
Schumacher and Hill battled to a controversial conclusion
© XPB Images

He was in the title hunt in 1999 when he suffered a broken leg in a crash at the British Grand Prix, though he would return to action before the end of the season.

Schumacher finally won his first world title in Ferrari colours in 2000 after a battle with Mika Hakkinen in the McLaren.

Thus began a dominant period for Schumacher and Ferrari, with titles in 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004.

He retired for the first time at the end of 2006, but returned in 2010 with Mercedes.

However, his comeback was less successful, with Schumacher scoring just one podium at Valencia in 2012, before retiring for good at the end of the year.

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