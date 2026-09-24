Lewis Hamilton blames F1 rules for Baku near-miss: ‘Not the drivers’ fault'

Lewis Hamilton explains his near-miss with Liam Lawson in Baku F1 practice.

Lewis Hamilton had a near-miss with Liam Lawson in FP2
Lewis Hamilton had a near-miss with Liam Lawson in FP2

Lewis Hamilton has blamed Formula 1’s 2026 engine regulations for his near-miss with Liam Lawson during second practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. 

The Ferrari driver was harvesting energy through the final sector in Baku during an out-lap, while Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson was on a hot lap when he encountered a slow-moving Hamilton through the flat-out left and right handers leading onto the main straight. 

Lawson was forced to take evasive action and was quick to vent his fury at Hamilton over team radio, saying: “Oh my god, that is so dangerous”. The incident is currently under investigation, with Lawson and Hamilton both summoned to see the stewards. 

Explaining his view on the incident, Hamilton insisted there was little he could have done to avoid it. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“Naturally, it’s never an intention from any driver to get in the way,” the seven-time world champion said. 

“Basically with the way the rules are set, when you do an out-lap and when you come round the last corner to start your lap you have no K, so you have no battery deployment. You just have the ICE, so it’s something like 500bhp less.

“There’s no guidelines also on how big a gap you have to understand the closing speed that you are going to have with a guy that’s on a lap. I was four seconds ahead, I thought there was enough. 

“I was like ‘this looks big enough’, got on the power and once I got into [Turn] 18 the speed deficit was huge and there was nowhere I could go at that point. So unfortunate, but it gives us good guidelines as to what to potentially change tomorrow.” 

Hamilton stressed the near-miss is a direct consequence of F1’s new engine rules introduced for the 2026 season and hopes a solution can be found. 

Hamilton wants a solution to be found
Hamilton wants a solution to be found

“That’s not the drivers’ fault. That’s what the FIA did with the decisions at the beginning of the year and we’re trying to manage the best we can as drivers on track in finding the right gaps and not getting in the way of people,” he added. 

“When you go to the stewards, they have a set of rules that they have to go with, but it’s like interrogation. You sit in a room with like six people and they are like ‘so, give us your views’. It’s a really unpleasant experience. 

“They have a job to do and I have respect for them for the job they are trying to do and always being fair. But it is practice, it’s Friday [sic, Thursday] and it’s a day that we learn about these things.

“We go to the drivers’ briefing now and we’ll talk about this scenario. One of the proposals was that when you are on the lap and you come round the last corner, you have max power all the way through 18 and 19 and then it resets out of 19, the battery power.

“There are tracks where you are not allowed to go slower in a certain section and they should give us power through that section, so even if you are on a slow lap, you have to go full gas and you have maximum power and you’ll never be in anyone’s way.

“So we’ll talk about it in the drivers’ briefing and hopefully we will come to some sort of conclusion. We are going to have an interesting discussion if there’s a penalty from this, because it’s Friday and it’s not changed anybody’s weekend. Hopefully they’ve understood and we’ll work together to make sure this doesn’t happen [again].”

Tags:

F1
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Liam Lawson
Lewis Hamilton blames F1 rules for Baku near-miss: ‘Not the drivers’ fault'
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Early drama for Antonelli in Baku F1 practice as Russell fastest
It was a troubled practice session for F1 points leader Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
McLaren, Red Bull’s big Baku F1 upgrades revealed in Mercedes hunt
Red Bull and McLaren have brought big upgrades
F1 News
Charles Leclerc reveals the sport Ferrari has banned him from doing outside of F1
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s surprising stance on F1’s Middle East races
Lewis Hamilton arrives in the Baku paddock
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton criticises F1 rule change that “makes no sense”
Lewis Hamilton says the decision to shorten F1 races in 2027 "makes no sense"
F1 News
F1 drivers react to Monaco sprint plans to improve “as dull as it gets” race
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2026 Monaco GP

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton blames F1 rules for Baku near-miss: ‘Not the drivers’ fault'
28m ago
Lewis Hamilton had a near-miss with Liam Lawson in FP2
F1 News
Ex-Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren engineers join Cadillac F1 team
42m ago
Cadillac F1 team, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Antonelli’s engine status revealed after Baku stoppage forces change
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli had a less than ideal start to the Baku weekend
F1 News
Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll hit with 45-place Azerbaijan GP grid penalty
1h ago
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Jamie Chadwick creates history with maiden Williams F1 test
2h ago
Jamie Chadwick completed her first F1 test with Williams

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Lando Norris "miles off" in Baku F1 practice: "Like a knife in the heart"
2h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton investigated for “dangerous” incident that angered F1 rival at Azerbaijan GP
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton was branded "dangerous" after an incident in FP2
F1 News
George Russell stays on top in Baku FP2 as Arvid Lindblad crashes
2h ago
George Russell set the pace in both practice sessions in Baku
F1 News
Hadjar Red Bull F1 contract length addressed after new deal confusion
3h ago
Isack Hadjar will stay put at Red Bull for 2027
F1 News
F1 sets decision deadline for Middle East rounds as Lewis Hamilton backs racing in region
4h ago
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi GP