Charles Leclerc reveals the sport Ferrari has banned him from doing outside of F1

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari has restricted him from one very specific activity outside of races

Charles Leclerc doesn't skydive or ski during F1 seasons
Charles Leclerc doesn't skydive or ski during F1 seasons
© XPB Images

Charles Leclerc says he no longer skydives after Ferrari were left “not so happy” with him, as he commented on restrictions during the Formula 1 season.

The subject was brought up on Wednesday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, after Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar was cleared to return to racing.

The Frenchman has been absent since the Dutch Grand Prix due to a hand injury he picked up while boxing as part of his training.

Asked if he faces any restrictions on activities by Red Bull after this incident, Hadjar replied: “No. I mean, next time I’ll just be more careful.

Isack Hadjar is returning from his F1 injury lay-off in Baku
Isack Hadjar is returning from his F1 injury lay-off in Baku

“You know, maybe strap myself and that’s it. It happens.

“There are no restrictions. I’m not five years old, so I just need to think twice before.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc then added that “I’ve got some restrictions” from his team about what he can do during a season.

He noted that he is not allowed to ski during a racing campaign, while highlighting that he no longer skydives after Ferrari took exception to him doing this.

“Well, I’m not five years old either, but I’ve got some restrictions,” he added, following up on Hadjar’s comments.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

“But not too many, and actually I ask nicely, then most of the time they accept.

“But yes, skydiving is probably not recommended, but that’s also what I thought.

“It’s a bit strange to restrict skydiving. Anyway, let’s not get into this discussion.

“I’m not that obsessed with skydiving anyway, but the only time I did it, they were not so happy.

“So, I don’t do it anymore. Yes, skiing. It’s not that we are restricted, but we are also kind of responsible in a way, and skiing is not the safest kind of sport.

“So, you can do it right after the season, then the closer you get to the season, the less risky kind of sports I will do.”

Hadjar’s time away to recover from his injury came after advice from seven-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez.

The Red Bull driver wouldn’t expand on what Marquez told him, though the Ducati rider noted a few weeks ago that he advised that missing a few races now is better than unnecessarily aggravating an injury.

Marquez’s experience comes after he tried to return just days after surgery on a badly broken right arm in 2020, which ultimately led to him missing the entire season.

He underwent four major operations on that arm between 2020 and 2022.

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Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc reveals the sport Ferrari has banned him from doing outside of F1
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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