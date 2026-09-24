Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll hit with 45-place Azerbaijan GP grid penalty

Aston Martin duo will start at the back of the grid after being hit with engine penalties

Aston Martin will start at the back of the grid in Azerbaijan
Aston Martin will start at the back of the grid in Azerbaijan
© XPB Images

Aston Martin Formula 1 drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have been hit with a combined 45-place grid penalty for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

As of the 15th round of the 2026 season, both of Aston Martin’s drivers have exceeded their pool of Honda engine parts for the campaign.

Double world champion Fernando Alonso has taken a fifth internal combustion engine for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as well as a fifth turbocharger and a ninth power unit ancillary component.

As such, the FIA stewards have given him a 25-place grid penalty.

Honda powers the Aston Martin F1 team
Honda powers the Aston Martin F1 team

Team-mate Lance Stroll is on his sixth turbocharger for the season, as well as a seventh energy store, sixth control electronics unit and an eighth power unit ancillary component.

That has netted Stroll a 20-place grid penalty for the Baku race.

Both drivers will start at the back of the grid, as the rules stipulate that engine penalties above 15 spots equal a last-row position.

However, that will make very little difference to Aston Martin’s Azerbaijan weekend.

Stroll was 21st at the end of FP2, some four seconds off the pace, while Alonso was last and a further 0.5s behind his team-mate.

Fernando Alonso is frustrated with the current F1 engine rules
Fernando Alonso is frustrated with the current F1 engine rules

The FIA stewards’ statement on Alonso read: “The penalty is imposed in accordance with Article B8.2.8 of the FIA F1 Regulations.

“In this case, the use of (Element #1) and (Element #2) additional element(s) carries a 10 grid place penalty by virtue of Article B8.2.8a of the FIA F1 Regulations and the use of (Element #3) additional element carries a 5 grid place penalty by virtue of Article B8.2.8b of the FIA F1 Regulations.

“Therefore, there is an accumulation of 25 places.

“Subject to Car 14 being classified in the results of Qualifying, Car 14 will be allocated a grid position in the Race in accordance with Article B2.5.4b.iv of the FIA F1 Regulations.”

The document for Stroll read: “The penalty is imposed in accordance with Article B8.2.8 of the FIA F1 Regulations.

“The use of each additional element in this case carries a 5 grid place penalty therefore there is an accumulation of 20 places.

“Subject to Car 18 being classified in the results of Qualifying, Car 18 will be allocated a grid position in the Race in accordance with Article B2.5.4b.iv of the FIA F1 Regulations.”

Tags:

Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll hit with 45-place Azerbaijan GP grid penalty
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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