Lewis Hamilton investigated for “dangerous” incident that angered F1 rival at Azerbaijan GP

Lewis Hamilton could be in hot water with the F1 stewards after a practice incident at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton was branded "dangerous" after an incident in FP2
Lewis Hamilton was branded "dangerous" after an incident in FP2

Lewis Hamilton faces a stewards’ investigation after an incident during second Formula 1 practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. 

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton was blasted by Liam Lawson for “dangerous” driving as he impeded the Racing Bulls driver through the flat-out left and right handers that lead onto the main straight in Baku. 

“That’s so dangerous”,” Lawson,  who has returned to Racing Bulls after standing in for the injured Isack Hadjar at Red Bull for the past three races, fumed over team radio following the near-miss with Hamilton’s slow-moving Ferrari. 

It was announced at the end of FP2 that Hamilton would be investigated by the stewards after the session for an “alleged breach of Article 27 of the Race Director’s Competition Notes (V2), and/or Article B4.1.1 of the FIA F1 Regulations”, which relates to impeding. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Hamilton also came under fire from his rivals during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend for similar impeding incidents. 

The 41-year-old Briton was branded “nasty” by Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg but escaped sanction at the new Madrid F1 street circuit. 

Such incidents are typically met with warnings or reprimands during F1 practice sessions. Grid penalties are normally only applied for impeding that occurs during qualifying. 

Hamilton ended second practice fifth fastest, one place behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, and 1.3 seconds off the pace set by Mercedes’ George Russell. Lawson finished 12th. 

Tags:

F1
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton investigated for “dangerous” incident that angered F1 rival at Azerbaijan GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Early drama for Antonelli in Baku F1 practice as Russell fastest
It was a troubled practice session for F1 points leader Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
McLaren, Red Bull’s big Baku F1 upgrades revealed in Mercedes hunt
Red Bull and McLaren have brought big upgrades
F1 News
Charles Leclerc reveals the sport Ferrari has banned him from doing outside of F1
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s surprising stance on F1’s Middle East races
Lewis Hamilton arrives in the Baku paddock
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton criticises F1 rule change that “makes no sense”
Lewis Hamilton says the decision to shorten F1 races in 2027 "makes no sense"
F1 News
F1 drivers react to Monaco sprint plans to improve “as dull as it gets” race
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2026 Monaco GP

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton blames F1 rules for Baku near-miss: ‘Not the drivers’ fault'
1m ago
Lewis Hamilton had a near-miss with Liam Lawson in FP2
F1 News
Ex-Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren engineers join Cadillac F1 team
15m ago
Cadillac F1 team, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Antonelli’s engine status revealed after Baku stoppage forces change
39m ago
Kimi Antonelli had a less than ideal start to the Baku weekend
F1 News
Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll hit with 45-place Azerbaijan GP grid penalty
54m ago
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Jamie Chadwick creates history with maiden Williams F1 test
1h ago
Jamie Chadwick completed her first F1 test with Williams

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Lando Norris "miles off" in Baku F1 practice: "Like a knife in the heart"
1h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton investigated for “dangerous” incident that angered F1 rival at Azerbaijan GP
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton was branded "dangerous" after an incident in FP2
F1 News
George Russell stays on top in Baku FP2 as Arvid Lindblad crashes
2h ago
George Russell set the pace in both practice sessions in Baku
F1 News
Hadjar Red Bull F1 contract length addressed after new deal confusion
3h ago
Isack Hadjar will stay put at Red Bull for 2027
F1 News
F1 sets decision deadline for Middle East rounds as Lewis Hamilton backs racing in region
3h ago
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi GP