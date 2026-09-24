Lewis Hamilton investigated for “dangerous” incident that angered F1 rival at Azerbaijan GP

Lewis Hamilton faces a stewards’ investigation after an incident during second Formula 1 practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton was blasted by Liam Lawson for “dangerous” driving as he impeded the Racing Bulls driver through the flat-out left and right handers that lead onto the main straight in Baku.

“That’s so dangerous”,” Lawson, who has returned to Racing Bulls after standing in for the injured Isack Hadjar at Red Bull for the past three races, fumed over team radio following the near-miss with Hamilton’s slow-moving Ferrari.

It was announced at the end of FP2 that Hamilton would be investigated by the stewards after the session for an “alleged breach of Article 27 of the Race Director’s Competition Notes (V2), and/or Article B4.1.1 of the FIA F1 Regulations”, which relates to impeding.

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Hamilton also came under fire from his rivals during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend for similar impeding incidents.

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The 41-year-old Briton was branded “nasty” by Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg but escaped sanction at the new Madrid F1 street circuit.

Such incidents are typically met with warnings or reprimands during F1 practice sessions. Grid penalties are normally only applied for impeding that occurs during qualifying.

Hamilton ended second practice fifth fastest, one place behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, and 1.3 seconds off the pace set by Mercedes’ George Russell. Lawson finished 12th.