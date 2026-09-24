Flavio Briatore threatens Franco Colapinto media blackout over fan abuse fallout

Alpine chief Flavio Briatore has condemned abuse from Colapinto fans aimed at Gasly

Flavio Briatore has called out Colapinto fans over online abuse
Flavio Briatore has called out Colapinto fans over online abuse
© XPB Images

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has threatened an Argentinian media blackout for Franco Colapinto, following online abuse from his fans toward Formula 1 team-mate Pierre Gasly.

Pierre Gasly says he and his family have received “disturbing” abuse from fans following an incident between himself and Alpine Formula 1 team-mate Franco Colapinto in Madrid.

The incident in question related to Gasly being on a slower tyre ahead of Colapinto, with Alpine not instructing the Frenchman to move out of the way before he pitted.

Gasly said on Wednesday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:  “Personally, I find it a little bit disturbing for our sport.

Franco Colapinto, Pierre Gasly, 2026 Alpine F1 team
Franco Colapinto, Pierre Gasly, 2026 Alpine F1 team
© XPB Images

“I’m a top athlete, so I know I’m exposed; it’s always been the case.

“But the extent of the threats, attacks, I find completely inappropriate, especially when it reaches out to family members, girlfriend, etc.”

“Franco will stop talking to everybody”

Briatore has taken a dim view of the situation, telling ESPN that he will stop Colapinto from speaking to Argentinian media if his fans don’t “support him in the right way”.

“Especially for the Argentinians, because it’s not a question about the Italians or whatever,” he said of fan reaction when asked about the Colapinto/Gasly incident.

Briatore is not happy with Argentinian fans
Briatore is not happy with Argentinian fans

“If the Argentinians want to support Franco, they [should] support Franco clean, loyal, not what I see on social media.

“If not, at one point Franco will stop talking with everybody, because if I see every time we have a lot of anger from the fans, and this and that, for no reason, if the people are like that then we will stop the interviews with the Argentinian television, we will stop everything, because it doesn’t make sense what I’m reading on social media.

“You’re lucky, in Argentina you have a promising driver.

“Franco is in the middle to be developed.

“This year he is much better. We need to support him.

“But support him in the right way, not what we are seeing on social media. We need to support Franco, we welcome the Argentinian people, but we need to be correct as well.”

Social media abuse from Colapinto fans has been a repeat problem this season.

Esteban Ocon was sent death threats by fans of the Argentine driver after a collision at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The FIA also condemned comments made by Colapinto sponsor, Mercado Libre, after he was given a penalty at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Tags:

Alpine
Franco Colapinto
Pierre Gasly
Flavio Briatore threatens Franco Colapinto media blackout over fan abuse fallout
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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