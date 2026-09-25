Max Verstappen outpaces George Russell in Azerbaijan GP final practice

Max Verstappen tops FP3 ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen edged out Mercedes in final practice
Max Verstappen edged out Mercedes in final practice

Max Verstappen edged out George Russell to the fastest time in final practice at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of qualifying. 

Mercedes’ Russell set the pace in FP1 and FP2 and appeared set to complete a practice clean sweep in Baku until Red Bull’s Verstappen found a late improvement to shoot to the top of the FP3 timesheet by 0.099 seconds. 

Four-time world champion Verstappen benefitted from a significant tow on his way to ending final practice with the fastest lap for the first time this season, despite his complaints that his RB22 was bouncing around like a "kangaroo". 

Lewis Hamilton left it late to improve and put his Ferrari third, 0.111s off adrift of his old F1 title rival as he gained from a triple tow. 

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full practice results in Baku after FP3

Russell had looked fastest until final practice
Russell had looked fastest until final practice

F1 championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli was fourth-fastest as he ended up 0.351s behind Verstappen as he continues to play catch up following a troubled first day of running in Azerbaijan. 

Charles Leclerc was over sixth tenths off the pace as he wound up fifth for Ferrari, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly and the McLaren pair headed by Oscar Piastri and reigning world champion Lando Norris. 

Isack Hadjar, who has returned to Red Bull after recovering from a wrist injury that ruled him out of the last three F1 races, was ninth-quickest, with Franco Colapinto completing the top-10 in his Alpine. 

Carlos Sainz was just 0.013s short of putting his newly-upgraded Williams inside the top-10. 

Sergio Perez put his Cadillac 16th ahead of a Williams, both Racing Bulls, both Aston Martins, and his team-mate Valtteri Bottas. 

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Aston Martin's Lance Stroll was 22nd and slowest after being forced to stop with damage after he clonked the inside wall at Turn 1. 

Russell also survived a late scare after locking up at Turn 7 and narrowly avoiding hitting the barriers. 

Qualifying for Saturday's 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway at 1pm UK time on Friday afternoon. 

Tags:

George Russell
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc
Max Verstappen outpaces George Russell in Azerbaijan GP final practice
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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