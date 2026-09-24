F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full Thursday practice results in Baku

Full results from Thursday’s practice sessions at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

2026 Azerbaijan GP practice results
2026 Azerbaijan GP practice results
© XPB Images

Mercedes dominated the opening day of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with George Russell leading both practice sessions. 

The British driver starts the Baku weekend 81 points down on team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the championship standings. 

But it was a mixed day for both, as Russell flourished while Antonelli was left to play catch-up after losing time to a hydraulics issue in FP1. 

He was also delayed in getting out for FP2 as his car required an engine change after a fire marshal sprayed his stopped car in FP1. 

Russell led the way with a 1m43.347s, with Antonelli second on a 1m43.899s. Max Verstappen was third in the Red Bull, though he wasn't very happy with his car during the session. 

Ferrari is playing catch-up in fourth and fifth, with Charles Leclerc leading Lewis Hamilton, while Lando Norris abandoned his best lap and was sixth in the McLaren. Pierre Gasly was seventh for Alpine. 

Oscar Piastri was eighth in the second McLaren, with Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) and Esteban Ocon (Haas) rounding out the top 10.

A crash for Arvid Lindblad led to a brief red flag.

2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP2 results

2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - FP2 results
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m43.347s
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m43.899s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m44.174s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m44.473s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m44.665s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m44.831s
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m44.843s
8Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m44.857
9Isack Hajdar FRAOracle Red Bull Racing1mm.868s
10Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m45.290s
11Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m45.479s
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m45.681s
13Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m45.760s
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m45.794s
15Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m45.854s
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m46.123s
17Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m46.221s
18Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m46.391s
19Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m46.737s
20Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m46.801s
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m47.403s
22Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m47.889s

 

Mercedes driver George Russell led opening practice for the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli stopped on track.

The opening hour-long session of the weekend got underway in near-perfect conditions, though a number of drivers complained of brake problems in the early stages.

There was drama for championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who stopped in track with a hydraulics issue.

Team-mate Russell led the way with a 1m45.387s from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who did not complete a soft tyre run in FP1.

It was a troubled practice session for F1 points leader Kimi Antonelli
It was a troubled practice session for F1 points leader Kimi Antonelli

The VSC was called for twice in FP1, once for Antonelli’s stoppage, while a second was brought out late on when Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg stopped.

McLaren had a scrappy session in its upgraded car, as Oscar Piastri missed track time due to an issue, while Lando Norris had to complete FP1 with a temporary fix to a bargeboard problem.

The returning Isack Hadjar also missed a lot of track time due to a problem with his power unit.

2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP1 results

2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - FP1 results
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m45.387s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m45.787s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m45.791s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m45.824s
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m46.265s
6Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m46.398s
7Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m46.440s
8Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m46.601s
9Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m46.624s
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m46.688s
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m46.871s
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m46.893s
13Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m46.939s
14Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m46.981s
15Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m46.994s
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m47.043s
17Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m47.253s
18Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m47.253s
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m47.835s
20Isack Hajdar FRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m47.873s
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m48.547s
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m49.315s

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George Russell
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full Thursday practice results in Baku
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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