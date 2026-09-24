F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full Thursday practice results in Baku

Mercedes dominated the opening day of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with George Russell leading both practice sessions.

The British driver starts the Baku weekend 81 points down on team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the championship standings.

But it was a mixed day for both, as Russell flourished while Antonelli was left to play catch-up after losing time to a hydraulics issue in FP1.

He was also delayed in getting out for FP2 as his car required an engine change after a fire marshal sprayed his stopped car in FP1.

Russell led the way with a 1m43.347s, with Antonelli second on a 1m43.899s. Max Verstappen was third in the Red Bull, though he wasn't very happy with his car during the session.

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Ferrari is playing catch-up in fourth and fifth, with Charles Leclerc leading Lewis Hamilton, while Lando Norris abandoned his best lap and was sixth in the McLaren. Pierre Gasly was seventh for Alpine.

Oscar Piastri was eighth in the second McLaren, with Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) and Esteban Ocon (Haas) rounding out the top 10.

A crash for Arvid Lindblad led to a brief red flag.

2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP2 results

2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - FP2 results 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m43.347s 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m43.899s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m44.174s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m44.473s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m44.665s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m44.831s 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m44.843s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m44.857 9 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1mm.868s 10 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m45.290s 11 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m45.479s 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m45.681s 13 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m45.760s 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m45.794s 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m45.854s 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m46.123s 17 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m46.221s 18 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m46.391s 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m46.737s 20 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m46.801s 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m47.403s 22 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m47.889s

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Mercedes driver George Russell led opening practice for the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli stopped on track.

The opening hour-long session of the weekend got underway in near-perfect conditions, though a number of drivers complained of brake problems in the early stages.

There was drama for championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who stopped in track with a hydraulics issue.

Team-mate Russell led the way with a 1m45.387s from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who did not complete a soft tyre run in FP1.

It was a troubled practice session for F1 points leader Kimi Antonelli

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The VSC was called for twice in FP1, once for Antonelli’s stoppage, while a second was brought out late on when Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg stopped.

McLaren had a scrappy session in its upgraded car, as Oscar Piastri missed track time due to an issue, while Lando Norris had to complete FP1 with a temporary fix to a bargeboard problem.

The returning Isack Hadjar also missed a lot of track time due to a problem with his power unit.

2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP1 results

2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - FP1 results 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m45.387s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m45.787s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m45.791s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m45.824s 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m46.265s 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m46.398s 7 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m46.440s 8 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m46.601s 9 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m46.624s 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m46.688s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m46.871s 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m46.893s 13 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m46.939s 14 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m46.981s 15 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m46.994s 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m47.043s 17 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m47.253s 18 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m47.253s 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m47.835s 20 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m47.873s 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m48.547s 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m49.315s