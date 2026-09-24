F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full Thursday practice results in Baku
Full results from Thursday’s practice sessions at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Mercedes dominated the opening day of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with George Russell leading both practice sessions.
The British driver starts the Baku weekend 81 points down on team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the championship standings.
But it was a mixed day for both, as Russell flourished while Antonelli was left to play catch-up after losing time to a hydraulics issue in FP1.
He was also delayed in getting out for FP2 as his car required an engine change after a fire marshal sprayed his stopped car in FP1.
Russell led the way with a 1m43.347s, with Antonelli second on a 1m43.899s. Max Verstappen was third in the Red Bull, though he wasn't very happy with his car during the session.
Ferrari is playing catch-up in fourth and fifth, with Charles Leclerc leading Lewis Hamilton, while Lando Norris abandoned his best lap and was sixth in the McLaren. Pierre Gasly was seventh for Alpine.
Oscar Piastri was eighth in the second McLaren, with Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) and Esteban Ocon (Haas) rounding out the top 10.
A crash for Arvid Lindblad led to a brief red flag.
2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP2 results
|2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - FP2 results
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m43.347s
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m43.899s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m44.174s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m44.473s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m44.665s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m44.831s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m44.843s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m44.857
|9
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1mm.868s
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m45.290s
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m45.479s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m45.681s
|13
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m45.760s
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m45.794s
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m45.854s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m46.123s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m46.221s
|18
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m46.391s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m46.737s
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m46.801s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m47.403s
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m47.889s
Mercedes driver George Russell led opening practice for the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli stopped on track.
The opening hour-long session of the weekend got underway in near-perfect conditions, though a number of drivers complained of brake problems in the early stages.
There was drama for championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who stopped in track with a hydraulics issue.
Team-mate Russell led the way with a 1m45.387s from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who did not complete a soft tyre run in FP1.
The VSC was called for twice in FP1, once for Antonelli’s stoppage, while a second was brought out late on when Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg stopped.
McLaren had a scrappy session in its upgraded car, as Oscar Piastri missed track time due to an issue, while Lando Norris had to complete FP1 with a temporary fix to a bargeboard problem.
The returning Isack Hadjar also missed a lot of track time due to a problem with his power unit.
2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP1 results
|2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - FP1 results
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m45.387s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m45.787s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m45.791s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m45.824s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m46.265s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m46.398s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m46.440s
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m46.601s
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m46.624s
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m46.688s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m46.871s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m46.893s
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m46.939s
|14
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m46.981s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m46.994s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m47.043s
|17
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m47.253s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m47.253s
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m47.835s
|20
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m47.873s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m48.547s
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m49.315s