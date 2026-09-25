The early verdict on Williams’ big Azerbaijan Grand Prix F1 upgrade package

Williams has offered a first verdict on its new and improved FW48 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Williams has brought a major upgrade to Baku
Williams has brought a major upgrade to Baku

James Vowles has offered his initial assessment on the new upgrade the Williams Formula 1 team has brought to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. 

After a hugely challenging and underwhelming start to the season having failed to capitalise on F1’s 2026 regulation overhaul and been hampered by an overweight car, Williams has slipped down the competitive order.

Following a fantastic fifth place finish in the 2025 constructors’ championship, Williams currently lies ninth, having managed just 11 points across the opening 14 races, and failed to get on the scoreboard sine the Monaco Grand Prix. 

The British squad has pinned its hopes of moving up the midfield on a major upgrade introduced this weekend in Baku, featuring a lighter chassis and revised aerodynamic package. 

James Vowles admits Williams needs more improvements
James Vowles admits Williams needs more improvements

Speaking after the opening two practices sessions in Azerbaijan on Thursday, Vowles said he believes the updated FW48 represents a “step in the right direction, but not enough”. 

“It’s more about building for next year and beyond," Vowles told F1TV. "It’s not where I would ever want it to be, or the drivers want it to be, but it is still fantastic work by the team to really redevelop an entirely new chassis in-season. So, a step in the right direction, but not enough.

“There’s pride, because it’s been a difficult, difficult start to the year and we’re starting to get our head above water. But we’ve got two hungry drivers and a hungry team that want so much more. For them right now, it was, ‘Yep, slightly better. Let’s keep moving.’”

Vowles added: “Whenever you run a new aero package like this, I assure you, right now the engineers will be just in the minutiae of detail — and that’s what they should be doing — but you don’t get it right first time," he said.

"Just even when you position the ride height of the car, the balance of the car, so there’ll be a little bit more to come from that relative to other teams that have that package. Let’s see, but it’s not enough to be far enough ahead to guarantee points.”

The revised FW48 features a lighter chassis
The revised FW48 features a lighter chassis

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon finished an encouraging 12th and 13th in FP1 in the improved Williams, before ending up 16th and 17th in FP2. 

”In general I feel a bit better with the car, and it seems like we are a bit closer to the midfield," Sainz summarised after his first day in the new Williams. 

"The laps that I’ve done have been relatively competitive, given how important track time is here, and normally you always feel like you’re playing catch-up.

"For how much catch-up I’m playing, I feel like I’m in a good place now. We need to do the right steps going into tomorrow."

Tags:

Williams
F1
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
Alex Albon
Carlos Sainz Jr
The early verdict on Williams’ big Azerbaijan Grand Prix F1 upgrade package
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full starting gird after penalties
The Aston Martins have been sent to the very back of the grid
F1 News
Why is F1 racing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on a Saturday?
The start of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 News
Jamie Chadwick creates history with maiden Williams F1 test
Jamie Chadwick completed her first F1 test with Williams
F1 News
George Russell stays on top in Baku FP2 as Arvid Lindblad crashes
George Russell set the pace in both practice sessions in Baku
F1 News
Early drama for Antonelli in Baku F1 practice as Russell fastest
It was a troubled practice session for F1 points leader Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
McLaren, Red Bull’s big Baku F1 upgrades revealed in Mercedes hunt
Red Bull and McLaren have brought big upgrades

Latest News

F1 News
How F1 fans in the US can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free
3m ago
Polesitter George Russell is congratulated by third-placed Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Esteban Ocon launches sweary Azerbaijan GP qualifying outburst: ‘I don’t deserve this’
1h ago
Ocon arrives in the Baku F1 paddock
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc’s “strange” Ferrari dynamic questioned by Jacques Villeneuve
1h ago
Tension brewed between Leclerc and Hamilton at Zandvoort
F1 News
Isack Hadjar makes bold claim after shock Azerbaijan GP qualifying result
1h ago
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Williams’ season-best F1 qualifying ruined by big Carlos Sainz penalty
2h ago
Carlos Sainz's qualifying results was wrecked by a penalty

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full starting gird after penalties
2h ago
The Aston Martins have been sent to the very back of the grid
F1 News
Lando Norris would ‘rather die pushing’ after costly Baku F1 qualifying error
2h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP
F1 News
Why is F1 racing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on a Saturday?
2h ago
The start of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 News
George Russell makes Kimi Antonelli joke after Baku F1 crash
2h ago
George Russell joked he expects Kimi Antonelli to be leading in Baku
F1 News
Max Verstappen explains why Azerbaijan GP qualifying was “a disaster”
2h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan GP