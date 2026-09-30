24 Hours of Le Mans’ future confirmed after major FIA announcement

The 24 Hours of Le Mans will continue as part of the FIA WEC

Le Mans will remain a WEC round for the next 10 years
Le Mans will remain a WEC round for the next 10 years
© XPB Images

The 24 Hours of Le Mans will continue to be part of the World Endurance Championship, after a major new deal was reached between the FIA and the ACO.

Recent reports claimed a rift between the FIA’s president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and the ACO, the founder and organisers of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, risked the iconic French enduro’s place as a WEC round.

These reports were partially shut down by the FIA and the ACO, after they issued a joint statement that a deal was in place for 2027 and negotiations were ongoing for a long-term contract.

On Wednesday 30 September, all doubts about Le Mans’ inclusion on the WEC calendar were put to bed entirely after the FIA and ACO announced a new 10-year deal.

No.7 Toyota, 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans winners
No.7 Toyota, 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans winners
© XPB Images

A key detail of the new deal between the bodies is the ‘streamlining’ of the homologation process, with the FIA and the ACO overseeing this in the Hypercar class.

According to a press release from the FIA WEC, “all regulatory processes will be overseen by FIA Working Groups, the FIA Endurance Commission, and will require final approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council”.

Ben Sulayem said of the new deal: “This is not simply an agreement; it is a vital step forward for racing that will secure the future of the FIA World Endurance Championship for years to come.

“This is a deal built for the future, a deal of the century, one that strengthens the collaboration between the FIA and ACO, a relationship that dates back over 120 years, and sets the championship up for a decade of record growth that will deliver real benefits to fans, drivers, teams and manufacturers.

“It has been an honour to play a part in the collaboration that has helped usher in this golden age of endurance racing.

Louis Deletraz, Cadillac, Jota, 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans
Louis Deletraz, Cadillac, Jota, 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans
© XPB Images

“I look forward to continuing our work alongside President Pierre Fillon and his team as we build on this momentum and shape an even stronger future.”

ACO president Pierre Fillon added: “We are delighted to see the agreement between the FIA and the ACO extended, reinforcing the strong and long-standing relationship that has been at the heart of the FIA World Endurance Championship since its creation in 2012.

“This partnership has been built on trust, shared ambition, and a common commitment to the development of endurance racing.

“Together, the FIA and the ACO have created a solid foundation for the continued success and international growth of the championship, and we look forward to writing the next chapter of this remarkable collaboration.

“Finally, I would like to thank FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for the great relationship we have built.”

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Le Mans
F1
24 Hours of Le Mans’ future confirmed after major FIA announcement
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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