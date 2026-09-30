Ryanair lands cheeky dig at Lance Stroll after Aston Martin announcement

Ryanair has made a brutal dig at Lance Stroll after it was confirmed he would be staying at Aston Martin in F1 next year.

Lance Stroll has been targeted by Ryanair
Lance Stroll has been targeted by Ryanair

Budget airline Ryanair has landed a cheeky dig at Lance Stroll’s expense following his Formula 1 contract renewal with Aston Martin. 

On Tuesday it was confirmed that Stroll will continue to drive for Aston Martin next season, alongside two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair wasted no time in making a joke about the news with a light-hearted jab on social media. 

“Lance Stroll [and] Ryanair passengers, both paying for their seats,” Ryanair wrote on its X (formerly Twitter) account. 

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Stroll has continually found himself at the butt of the joke due to the influence his billionaire father Lawrence has had on his F1 career. 

Stroll Sr secured his son’s F1 race seat with Williams for the 2017 season through a substantial financial backing package. 

Stroll then signed for Racing Point after it was acquired by his father in 2019. The former Force India squad would go on to become the Aston Martin team of today. 

Critics of Stroll often cite his inconsistent performances and reliance on his father’s backing making him a ‘pay driver’. 

2027 will mark Stroll’s ninth consecutive season driving for the Silverstone-based team. 

Stroll suffered another retirement in Azerbaijan - his 11th of 2026
Stroll suffered another retirement in Azerbaijan - his 11th of 2026

“I’m very happy to continue with Aston Martin Aramco for the long term. I’ve been on this journey since the beginning and I believe we have the resources and the people to become a winning team,” the 27-year-old Canadian said. 

“There is so much hard work going on at Silverstone with real progress being made, and the determination I see in every department is a huge motivation for me.

“I know we are heading in the right direction, and my commitment is stronger than ever to help us achieve our goals.”

Executive chairman Stroll added: “Lance and Fernando have been a crucial part of our journey and we are very pleased to confirm that they will continue with us into the next chapter for the team.

“Having two drivers with their level of experience, commitment and knowledge provides tremendous value to the whole organisation.

“We are here to win, and whilst our short-term focus remains on improving performance, I believe we have the world-class talent we need to achieve our long-term objectives.”

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Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
Ryanair lands cheeky dig at Lance Stroll after Aston Martin announcement
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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