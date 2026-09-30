Ayrton Senna's Honda NSX set to fetch huge six-figure sum at auction

Ayrton Senna's 1991 Honda NSX is estimated to fetch a huge six-figure sum at an upcoming auction in London.

Ayrton Senna drove the Honda to the 1991 Portuguese Grand Prix
Ayrton Senna drove the Honda to the 1991 Portuguese Grand Prix

A 1991 Honda NSX belonging to three-time Formula 1 world champion Ayrton Senna will go up for auction in London at the end of October. 

Senna’s personal 1991 Honda NSX will be sold by RM Sotherby’s in London on 31 October with a whopping estimate of £500,000 to £800,000. 

It is chassis T000233 in a red colour scheme featuring a black roof. Honda kept the car in Portugal for Senna and was one of three NSX the Brazilian received from the Japanese manufacturer as part of his contract. 

Its value has skyrocketed since it first went on sale in 1990 with a price between £52,000 and £55,000. 

Side on view of the Honda NSX
Side on view of the Honda NSX

The same car was publicly advertised at £500,000 two years ago but it is estimated it could now fetch almost double that figure. 

Senna kept the NSX at a property at Quinta do Lago in the Algave and drove it to the Portuguese Grand Prix at Estoril in 1991. 

It makes an appearance in the documentary Ayrton Senna: Racing Is In My Blood with its rear tyres smoking. 

Senna won his first world championship in 1988, 1990 and 1991 while driving for McLaren. 

He was killed in a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, aged 34. At the time of his death, Senna held the record for most pole positions (65), while he had won 41 grands prix. 

Senna had three Honda NSX's delivered to him by Honda
Senna had three Honda NSX's delivered to him by Honda

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Ayrton Senna
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Ayrton Senna's Honda NSX set to fetch huge six-figure sum at auction
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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