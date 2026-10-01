Three F1 drivers to be hit with grid penalties in Malaysia

Arvid Lindblad is set to start the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia from the back of the Formula 1 grid for taking on new engine components.

His Racing Bulls team has announced that Lindblad will have new power unit components fitted in his car that will exceed his permitted allocation for the season and trigger and automatic back-of-the-grid penalty.

F1 rookie Lindblad is set for a tough debut outing at Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit as a result.

The 19-year-old Briton is among 12 of the drivers on the current grid who have never raced at Sepang before.

Lindblad was nine when F1 last visited Malaysia

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Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll are the 10 who have previous F1 experience in Malaysia.

Lindblad was nine years old and in his second year of British karting when F1 last visited Malaysia in 2017.

“I remember watching this race from the sofa at home with my dad and it was funny, when I watched the highlights yesterday, I remember everything that happened. So, it's going to be very special for me driving this circuit tomorrow,” he said.

“I think it'll be fun. I think, honestly, it will actually be. I think it'll be all right with these cars. The weather is going to be interesting, so that could make the whole weekend a bit more exciting.

“I think qualifying will be pretty fun. I think it's going to be a cool track and I think in the race, honestly, it's quite unknown with the tyres. I think in the past it's been quite a high-deg circuit, so with the rain, with pit-stop strategy, I think it all could get quite interesting. I think the overtaking possibilities here are reasonably high, so hopefully a fun weekend.”

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Lindblad finished seventh last time out in Azerbaijan

Lindblad became the second F1 driver to be hit with a grid penalty for this weekend’s race in Malaysia, joining Alpine’s Franco Colapinto.

Colapinto will serve a five-place grid drop for causing a collision that wiped out his Alpine team-mate Gasly and McLaren’s Lando Norris last time out in Baku.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar has now confirmed he will be facing a five-place grid penalty.

"It's going to be difficult for me, I should be taking five places penalty, but even like that, I believe it's a track [where if] you have the race pace, you go up," Hadjar said on Thursday.

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"If we can't, then that means we're not fast enough. So let’s see."