Red Bull makes driver change for Baku F1 as Isack Hadjar return decision made

Red Bull has confirmed that Isack Hadjar will return to racing at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Hadjar has missed three races since F1 returned from its summer break, having suffered a wrist injury in training before the Dutch Grand Prix in August.

The French driver had spoken with MotoGP champion Marc Marquez for advice on how he should approach returning to racing. Marquez advised that it is better to avoid rushing, the Spaniard having had a painful experience of coming back to competition too quickly since his right humerus fracture in 2020.

After three races, though, Hadjar is now ready to return to F1, with his Red Bull team confirming today (22 September) his participation in this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Hadjar is missing his third round in a row © XPB Images

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“Oracle Red Bull Racing is delighted to welcome Isack [Hadjar] back this weekend,” reads a statement from Red Bull confirming Hadjar’s return to racing in Baku.

“Having made a successful recovery from his wrist injury, Isack will return to action at the Baku City Circuit on Thursday.”

The Red Bull statement goes on to thank Liam Lawson, who had stepped in to replace Hadjar at Red Bull in the previous three races.

Lawson will now return to the Racing Bulls team to see out the season alongside Arvid Lindblad.

“The team would like to sincerely thank Liam for his professionalism, dedication, and hard work over the past three races. Stepping in under challenging circumstances, he delivered some impressive performances and made a valuable contribution to the Team.

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Lawson has scored points twice in three races for Red Bull

“We wish him all the very best as he returns to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.”

Of course, Hadjar’s return to Red Bull and the consequent move of Lawson back to Racing Bulls means Yuki Tsunoda’s spell as a fill-in at the latter has come to an end. Tsunoda scored a single point in his three Racing Bulls appearances, finishing 10th at Monza.