Ollie Bearman drops major hint about his next Haas F1 team-mate

Has Ollie Bearman just given a clue as to who his next Haas F1 team-mate will be?

Ollie Bearman will have a new team-mate at Haas next season
Ollie Bearman will have a new team-mate at Haas next season

Ollie Bearman appeared to drop a major hint about the identity of his next Haas Formula 1 team-mate by suggesting it will be a rookie driver. 

On Wednesday it was confirmed that Esteban Ocon will exit the Haas F1 team at the end of the 2026 season, leaving a seat open alongside Ollie Bearman for next year. 

Ferrari junior and Formula 2 championship leader Rafael Camara is the favourite to replace Ocon and Bearman has seemingly let slip that he will have an inexperienced team-mate in 2027. 

“I'm looking forward to coming into a new role maybe within the team as the leader, being the most experienced driver within the team potentially,” the 21-year-old Briton said ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. 

Ferrari junior Rafael Camara is set to replace Esteban Ocon
Ferrari junior Rafael Camara is set to replace Esteban Ocon

“So on that sense, I think it's a good opportunity for me to continue to learn.” 

Asked if he feels ready to lead an F1 team, Bearman replied: “Yeah, I think that I've come a long way in those two years. 

“My first few races were very, very unique circumstances, but even if I compare to the level that I was performing at last year, I've definitely come a long way, especially with how I interact with the team off-track and what I understand about how to get the most out of the guys and developing the car as well. 

“So on that sense, I'm looking forward to this kind of new role.”

Bearman also paid tribute to the departing Ocon, stating that he has learnt a lot from the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix winner during his time at Haas. 

Bearman says he has learned a lot alongside Ocon
Bearman says he has learned a lot alongside Ocon

“Esteban has been a great teammate and it's a shame to see him going,” Bearman said. “But I think I've learned a lot from him, over the year and a half, or just over a year and a half that we've been together. 

"Of course, he's a very quick driver, but also the way that he works with the team has been quite interesting for me to see, because, coming in as an F2 driver where you're almost a client of the team and you get told what to do. 

“You step up to F1 and now the team looks to you for inspiration, for motivation, for a direction in terms of development and things like that, which is the first time I've been in that situation. So in that sense, I learned a lot from Esteban. So that's been really useful for me.”

Tags:

F1
Haas
Ollie Bearman
Esteban Ocon
Ollie Bearman drops major hint about his next Haas F1 team-mate
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Esteban Ocon defiant over F1 future: “I’m one of the best out there”
Esteban Ocon insists he deserves to be in F1
F1 News
Esteban Ocon launches sweary Azerbaijan GP qualifying outburst: ‘I don’t deserve this’
Ocon arrives in the Baku F1 paddock
F1 News
F1 sets decision deadline for Middle East rounds as Lewis Hamilton backs racing in region
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi GP
F1 News
Haas reveals F1 driver decision timeline as Esteban Ocon exit speculation grows
Esteban Ocon looks like he is on his way out at Haas
F1 News
Rafael Camara: Who is Ferrari junior rumoured to replace Esteban Ocon
Rafael Camara is second in the Formula 2 standings
F1 News
Cryptic remark offers bleak twist in Esteban Ocon F1 future saga
Ocon in Monaco

Latest News

F1 News
Lando Norris explains double apology to Franco Colapinto
9s ago
Lando Norris backtracked on his scathing criticism of Franco Colapinto
F1 News
Three F1 drivers to be hit with grid penalties in Malaysia
32m ago
Arvid Lindblad is set to start from the back in Malaysia
F1 News
Charles Leclerc reveals drastic measures to avoid “silly” Fred Vasseur rumours
41m ago
Charles Leclerc switched off his social media in response to the rumours
F1 News
Fernando Alonso discloses true motivation behind extended F1 stay
1h ago
Fernando Alonso has explained his decision to stay in F1
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton launches passionate Fred Vasseur defence but wants Ferrari leadership changes
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton is standing by Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Lance Stroll offers grim verdict on Honda’s secret F1 engine upgrade
3h ago
Honda secretly introduced its ADUO 2 at the Spanish Grand Prix
F1 News
First look: Audi reveals plans for new F1 factory
4h ago
Audi has revealed plans for a new F1 campus
F1 News
Franco Colapinto’s plea to his fans and abuse revelation after Lando Norris attack
4h ago
Franco Colapinto revealed he has also suffered abuse
F1 News
Ollie Bearman drops major hint about his next Haas F1 team-mate
5h ago
Ollie Bearman will have a new team-mate at Haas next season
F1 News
Max Verstappen to race against Valentino Rossi in GT World Challenge finale
5h ago
Verstappen arrives in the Sepang F1 paddock for media day