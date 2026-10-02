Martin Brundle reveals what Christian Horner told him about Ferrari rumours

Martin Brundle reveals he spoke to Christian Horner on the phone about the recent Ferrari rumours.

Martin Brundle and Christian Horner on the grid at the British Grand Prix
Martin Brundle and Christian Horner on the grid at the British Grand Prix

Martin Brundle has revealed he spoke with Christian Horner on the phone about the rumours surrounding Ferrari’s Formula 1 team principal. 

Amid intense speculation over Fred Vasseur’s position, Horner fuelled further rumours by appearing to throw his hat into the ring to become Ferrari’s next team principal, admitting it is “the dream” F1 job. 

Horner, who was sacked as Red Bull team principal and CEO after last year’s British Grand Prix, is known to be seeking a return to F1 after 15 months away from the sport. 

During Sky Sports F1’s coverage of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, Brundle gave his verdict on the scrutiny the Italian team is currently under, and shed light on Horner’s stance about potentially joining Ferrari. 

Christian Horner has admitted Ferrari is "the dream"
Christian Horner has admitted Ferrari is "the dream"

"Being a Ferrari driver or the Ferrari team principal is the best and worst job in F1 all at the same time because of the pressure and hero, zero curve is sometimes vertical as to whether you are amazing or useless. You have to navigate your way through that,” Brundle said. 

"There was a lot of talk of Christian Horner this week so I rang him and he said 'I was being polite and respectful about Ferrari in an interview and it took on a whole load...', I mean could you imagine Lewis and Christian working together after 2021. That would be an interesting dynamic.”

Brundle believes it would make no sense for Ferrari to change its leader and compared the situation to the managerial merry-go-round often seen in football. 

"There's no point to keep changing key personnel, you see it in football,” Brundle added. "The role of a team principal has also changed quite dramatically. They just need to stay calm and support each other.”

Speaking on Friday in Malaysia, Vasseur called for unity at Ferrari and warned that pointing fingers would be a “huge mistake”. 

Fred Vasseur has been under pressure as Ferrari team principal
Fred Vasseur has been under pressure as Ferrari team principal

"On the comment of Lewis, I think it would be a mistake to finger-point someone or something," Vasseur said. 

"In the good moments, we are winning as a team. In the bad moments, we are suffering as a team. And I don't want to speak about a single individual or whatever. Honestly, I think it would be a huge mistake to start to not be unified.

"We had a good beginning of the season. For sure it's not enough, we want to get more, we want to win more, we want to win the championship. But at the end of the day, we had a positive start. We are struggling the last couple of races, but we are hoping to come back soon with development and to be back on the pace."

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Martin Brundle reveals what Christian Horner told him about Ferrari rumours
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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