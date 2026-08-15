Mercedes reveal astonishing rate of F1 development in new era

The 2026 Formula 1 season has been a fierce development race.

Developments have delivered significant lap time across the season
Developments have delivered significant lap time across the season
© XPB Images

Mercedes technical director James Allison has revealed the "enormous" rate of development enjoyed by teams in the new era of Formula 1 regulations.

Whenever F1 introduces a new set of regulations, the rate of development goes up a notch, as engineers quickly get to grips with the new rules, uncover fascinating loopholes and gradually push the boundaries. 

When changes are as radical as they have been between the 2025 and '26 campaigns, however, this increases yet further, and teams have shown the power of even a relatively small upgrade package this term with frequent fluctuations in the order across the grid. 

Mercedes has been caught of late, notably by Ferrari
Mercedes has been caught of late, notably by Ferrari
© XPB Images

"One of the defining characteristics of this regulation cycle is just how immature the regulations still are," Allison told the Nu Silver Arrows Podcast. 

"Development rates are enormous compared to previous years. On the aerodynamic side, the gain rate we're seeing in the wind tunnel is roughly six or seven times greater than it was last season."

Converting this into what it means for lap times, he added: "It's roughly half a second every couple of months, which is a very significant rate of progress. 

"We made a conscious decision before the season to push the first car harder than we've ever pushed one before. We left things later than usual and effectively built a programme with almost no contingency. 

"The upside was that we were able to capture as much of that steep development curve as possible before the first race, which is why the car arrived with such a strong level of performance. 

Allison conceded the downside to Mercedes upgrade plan
Allison conceded the downside to Mercedes upgrade plan

"The downside is that we essentially spent all of that performance upfront. Other teams finalised their cars earlier and were therefore able to begin developing upgrades earlier. We're now slightly out of phase with some of our competitors. 

"They have been introducing upgrades while we've been rebuilding our development pipeline. What we're seeing is that everyone is making gains at a broadly similar rate. That means the competitive picture can change very quickly. 

"Our objective is simply to keep our nose in front and ensure that the next wave of upgrades restores the advantage we built at the start of the season. In the meantime, we just have to ride out those moments when other teams arrive with significant new developments."

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F1
2026
Mercedes
Mercedes reveal astonishing rate of F1 development in new era
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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