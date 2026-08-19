Carlos Sainz signs new "multi-year" F1 contract extension with Williams

Carlos Sainz has committed his F1 future to Williams.

Carlos Sainz, Williams Racing, 2026 Hungary GP
Carlos Sainz, Williams Racing, 2026 Hungary GP
© XPB Images

Carlos Sainz has put his faith in Williams' Formula 1 project by signing a "multi-year" contract extension with the team. 

The deal ends rampant speculation surrounding the Spaniard's F1 future and completes the Williams team's driver line-up for the 2027 season, after team-mate Alex Albon agreed a one-year extension earlier this week. 

Sainz had been mulling over his options during the F1 summer break amid a miserable campaign for Williams before ultimately penning a new deal with the British squad. 

It has been a tough season for Williams
It has been a tough season for Williams

"I’m thrilled to announce my continued journey with the Atlassian Williams F1 team family," Sainz said. 

|I truly believe in the people that form this team, both at the factory and at the racetracks, and the investments and hard work that are happening in the background. 

"We have what it takes to turn this around together. I’m as committed as I was on day one to helping get Williams back to where it belongs, and I look forward to creating more memories with the team.”

Sainz joined Williams in 2025 after losing his Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton at the end of the previous campaign and enjoyed a great start to life in blue. 

He claimed two incredible podium finishes to help Williams secure an impressive fifth place in the 2025 constructors' championship. 

Williams hoped to continue its progress in 2026 but began F1's new era on the backfoot with a car that was badly off the pace and overweight. 

Sainz has scored just six points with Williams continuing to struggle at the half-way mark of the season. 

With no real alternative options on the table for 2027, the 31-year-old has agreed fresh terms with Williams. 

Albon and Sainz will complete Williams' F1 line-up for 2027
Albon and Sainz will complete Williams' F1 line-up for 2027
© XPB Images

"From the moment he joined, Carlos’ talent behind the steering wheel and dedication back at the factory have been extremely valuable for this project - working day in, day out with his engineers to find every millisecond," Williams team principal James Vowles added. 

"He is a leader of this team, and I’m thrilled that he can see what’s possible as we continue to rebuild it. It’s not just his racecraft and speed that stand out, but the work he does behind the scenes in the pursuit of high performance. 

"Carlos shares the belief and ambition we have at Atlassian Williams F1 Team and is pushing every day to deliver it. Along with Alex, I truly believe we have one of the strongest line-ups on the grid, and a team capable of fighting for every ounce of performance together."

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Carlos Sainz Jr
Williams
Carlos Sainz signs new
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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