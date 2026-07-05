Max Verstappen slams "super-dangerous" Red Bull wing after "lucky" Silverstone escape

Max Verstappen crashed out of the British Grand Prix with six laps remaining

Max Verstappen at the 2026 British Grand Prix
Max Verstappen at the 2026 British Grand Prix
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Max Verstappen has labelled Red Bull's rear wing as "super-dangerous" after he suffered a failure for the second Formula 1 weekend running at the British Grand Prix.

The four-time champion had been critical of his Red Bull throughout the Silverstone weekend, but things came to a head after he crashed out of third place with only a handful of laps remaining, as a problem with his rear wing saw him spear off into the gravel at Stowe, following the high-speed Hanger Straight.

It was the second problem with Red Bull's 'Macarena' wing in as many weekends, after Verstappen also blamed the device for his crash in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring. 

Verstappen's Red Bull is craned back to the pits
Verstappen's Red Bull is craned back to the pits
© XPB Images

“Yeah, like Austria, but a different fault that’s ended up with the same outcome," said Verstappen when asked by Crash.net if the rear wing had been to blame. 

"So again, while turning into the corner, the rear wing is not fully attaching, and you lose a lot of downforce for that. You just spin off the track.”

He added: “At this point, it’s super dangerous, because I could have really hurt myself two times. I was lucky in Austria; I was lucky here. But that’s why you get really fed up with it.”

Despite his complaints of a lack of performance, Verstappen had been in the top three at the time of his crash, and was looking strong for what had appeared across most of the weekend to be an unlikely podium. 

However, he was acutely aware that this result would not have been earned on pace, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli suffering problems, and Lewis Hamilton held back by a five-second penalty for a false start. 

Verstappen at Silverstone
Verstappen at Silverstone
© XPB Images

“[I was] lucky, of course, with everything that happened around me," said Verstappen. "With the penalty for Lewis, a slow puncture for George, Kimi’s problem. So, even if we would have finished on the podium, you take it, but it’s not deserved at all, because on the hard tyres, we were really slow. 

“I don’t know how I kept George and Lewis behind for so long.

“The whole weekend I had a terrible balance, no top speed compared to the other car as well in the garage. And then, the race was exactly the same, which I already predicted.”

Team boss Laurent Mekies stated in Austria that the upgrade package introduced there would play a significant role in Verstappen's decision whether or not to remain with Red Bull into 2027. 

Pressed on this topic, Verstappen said: “I'm not going to say anything about that. It's not fair to say anything about that right now.”

Max Verstappen slams
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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