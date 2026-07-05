2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the British Grand Prix

George Russell closed to within 25 points of Kimi Antonelli in a dramatic British Grand Prix.

Russell finished second at Silverstone after suffering a puncture, which forced him to take a second stop.

However, after team-mate and Championship leader Kimi Antonelli suffered a failure of his own and dropped out of the points, Russell was able to recover to finish second.

Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in third place, but has a post-race investigation hanging over him after Lando Norris reported that the seven-time champion was passing drivers under yellow flags. A five-second penalty would drop him out of the points entirely.

Charles Leclerc moved up several places with his first win of the season.

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The full championship standings can be found below...

2026 F1 drivers' standings after the British Grand Prix

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 179 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 154 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 147 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 108 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 97 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 82 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 73 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 52 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 42 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 39 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 20 12 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 18 13 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 18 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 6 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 6 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 3 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 1 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0