2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the British Grand Prix
The 2026 F1 championship standings after the British Grand Prix
George Russell closed to within 25 points of Kimi Antonelli in a dramatic British Grand Prix.
Russell finished second at Silverstone after suffering a puncture, which forced him to take a second stop.
However, after team-mate and Championship leader Kimi Antonelli suffered a failure of his own and dropped out of the points, Russell was able to recover to finish second.
Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in third place, but has a post-race investigation hanging over him after Lando Norris reported that the seven-time champion was passing drivers under yellow flags. A five-second penalty would drop him out of the points entirely.
Charles Leclerc moved up several places with his first win of the season.
The full championship standings can be found below...
2026 F1 drivers' standings after the British Grand Prix
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|179
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|154
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|147
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|108
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|97
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|82
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|73
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|52
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|42
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|39
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|20
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|18
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|18
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|6
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|6
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|3
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|1
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0