2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the British Grand Prix

The 2026 F1 championship standings after the British Grand Prix

The top three at Silverstone
The top three at Silverstone
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George Russell closed to within 25 points of Kimi Antonelli in a dramatic British Grand Prix.

Russell finished second at Silverstone after suffering a puncture, which forced him to take a second stop. 

However, after team-mate and Championship leader Kimi Antonelli suffered a failure of his own and dropped out of the points, Russell was able to recover to finish second. 

Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in third place, but has a post-race investigation hanging over him after Lando Norris reported that the seven-time champion was passing drivers under yellow flags. A five-second penalty would drop him out of the points entirely. 

Charles Leclerc moved up several places with his first win of the season. 

The full championship standings can be found below...

2026 F1 drivers' standings after the British Grand Prix

                       2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team5179
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2154
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1147
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1108
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team097
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team082
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing073
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing052
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team042
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team039
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team020
12Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team018
13Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team018
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team06
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team06
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team03
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team01
19Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team0 
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team0 
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team0 
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team0 

In this article

2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the British Grand Prix
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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