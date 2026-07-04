Lando Norris responds to George Russell's bold plan to 'steal' the Silverstone Landostand

George Russell wants a stand of his own at Silverstone, and has his eyes set on one corner in particular

Norris greets fans at Silverstone
Norris greets fans at Silverstone
© XPB Images
Add as a preferred source

Lando Norris has issued George Russell a clear "good luck" message, after the Mercedes driver hinted that he would like to "steal" the Landostand. 

As Formula 1 Norris' stock has risen, so has the size of the Landostand at Silverstone, with the now 16-000-seater arena looming over Stowe corner. 

In the sprint race, the corner saw more action than any other point of the track, including Kimi Antonelli's race-winning pass on Lewis Hamilton, making the area a prime piece of real estate. 

The Landostand makes for an intimidating sight
The Landostand makes for an intimidating sight
© XPB Images

Speaking earlier in the weekend, Russell told of his desire to have his own stand, saying: “It's something we've spoken about with the team in the past, and it's probably something we're working towards for next year. 

“Where I'd like to put it? Lando's got quite a good spot on the outside of Stowe, so I'll try and steal it off him.”

Presented with the comments of his countryman, Norris had a very simple response. 

"Good luck," said Norris. 

Norris driving McLaren's one-off livery at the British Grand Prix
Norris driving McLaren's one-off livery at the British Grand Prix

"He can do whatever he wants. I just have, I think, more passionate fans and a better fanbase. Mine was more wanted from a public point of view, which is a great thing. 

"The thing is, even in my grandstand, there's a good mix of all fans, it's not just simply fans who are here to support me. It's my grandstand, but at the same time, it's full of, sadly, some other teams and also some other drivers, which I've got nothing against. 

"He can just do what he wants, but he's certainly not taking any of my seats."

Lando Norris responds to George Russell's bold plan to 'steal' the Silverstone Landostand
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

More News

F1 News
Why McLaren is the last team waiting for Mercedes’ latest F1 engine
3h ago
Norris driving McLaren's one-off livery at the British Grand Prix
F1 News
F1 2026 British Grand Prix: How to watch for free in the UK
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton at the 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
Lando Norris hails quick McLaren fix to "shocking" car in Silverstone sprint qualifying
19h ago
Norris at SIlverstone
F1 News
'Some things aren’t making sense' Russell perplexed by Ferrari sprint pole after disappointing Silverstone result
19h ago
Russell qualified fifth for the Silverstone sprint race
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton beats Kimi Antonelli to Silverstone F1 sprint pole
21h ago
Hamilton celebrates his Silverstone sprint pole
F1 Results
2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP Sprint Qualifying and Friday practice results
21h ago
Hamilton says Ferrari has work to do to catch Mercedes

Latest News

F1 News
Lando Norris responds to George Russell's bold plan to 'steal' the Silverstone Landostand
16m ago
Norris greets fans at Silverstone
F1 News
Inside Biggin Hill: The colossal tech operation powering modern Formula 1 broadcasts
34m ago
Inside Formula 1's Media and Technology Centre in Biggin Hill
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli reveals what it took to execute crucial pass on Lewis Hamilton
43m ago
Antonelli celebrates at Silverstone
F1 News
'Let's get it right for once' - Lando Norris explains frustrated Silverstone sprint radio message
56m ago
Norris at Silverstone
F1 News
‘I knew it was coming’ - Hamilton left powerless to stop Antonelli
1h ago
Hamilton admitted he could do little to stop Antonelli

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
Antonelli denies Hamilton home win in Silverstone F1 sprint
1h ago
Antonelli won Saturday's 17-lap sprint race
F1 News
The all-time F1 sprint race winners list after the British Grand Prix
2h ago
Start of the F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix
F1 News
Starting grid for the F1 2026 British GP sprint race at Silverstone
3h ago
Hamilton is presented with the sprint pole trophy
F1 News
Why McLaren is the last team waiting for Mercedes’ latest F1 engine
3h ago
Norris driving McLaren's one-off livery at the British Grand Prix
F1 News
F1 2026 British Grand Prix: How to watch for free in the UK
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton at the 2026 British Grand Prix