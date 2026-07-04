Lando Norris responds to George Russell's bold plan to 'steal' the Silverstone Landostand

Lando Norris has issued George Russell a clear "good luck" message, after the Mercedes driver hinted that he would like to "steal" the Landostand.

As Formula 1 Norris' stock has risen, so has the size of the Landostand at Silverstone, with the now 16-000-seater arena looming over Stowe corner.

In the sprint race, the corner saw more action than any other point of the track, including Kimi Antonelli's race-winning pass on Lewis Hamilton, making the area a prime piece of real estate.

The Landostand makes for an intimidating sight © XPB Images

Speaking earlier in the weekend, Russell told of his desire to have his own stand, saying: “It's something we've spoken about with the team in the past, and it's probably something we're working towards for next year.

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“Where I'd like to put it? Lando's got quite a good spot on the outside of Stowe, so I'll try and steal it off him.”

Presented with the comments of his countryman, Norris had a very simple response.

"Good luck," said Norris.

Norris driving McLaren's one-off livery at the British Grand Prix

"He can do whatever he wants. I just have, I think, more passionate fans and a better fanbase. Mine was more wanted from a public point of view, which is a great thing.

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"The thing is, even in my grandstand, there's a good mix of all fans, it's not just simply fans who are here to support me. It's my grandstand, but at the same time, it's full of, sadly, some other teams and also some other drivers, which I've got nothing against.

"He can just do what he wants, but he's certainly not taking any of my seats."