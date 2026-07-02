George Russell reveals bizarre pre-F1 dream and plans to ‘steal’ Landostand

George Russell has revealed the bizarre dream he had growing up because he felt winning the Formula 1 British Grand Prix was “so far-fetched”.

The Mercedes driver heads into this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris by claiming a famous F1 victory on home soil.

But before he had dreams of becoming an F1 driver and winning the British Grand Prix, Russell had simpler ambitions as a child growing up in Norfolk, and wanted to get himself a Massey Ferguson tractor.

Russell greets fans at Silverstone on Thursday

"When I was a kid, I guess it was so far-fetched," Russell told media including Crash.net. "I'm not even sure it was a dream, because it was just not even possible to comprehend that.

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“I remember dreaming of having a Massey Ferguson tractor when I was a kid, because that was what was achievable if I succeeded. [Winning at Silverstone] was so far out of reach that it wasn't even possible to dream that could be a reality.”

Russell is yet to win at Silverstone, but after seeing Norris clinch his first triumph last year, he is desperate to replicate his countryman’s achievement. He acknowledges that 2026 represents his “best shot” to date given the performance of his Mercedes.

"For sure it's my best shot,” Russell admitted. “But it's not something I really think about. I'm focused on my processes, focused on working hard with my team, because I know that's what translates into victories. Not dreaming about it – working towards it.”

Reigning world champion Norris now has a grandstand named in his honour at Stowe - dubbed the ‘Landostand’.

The 'Landostand' at last year's British Grand Prix

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Tickets for Norris’s grandstand sold out in a matter of minutes for last year’s British Grand Prix, prompting organisers to build a new, purpose-built grandstand in its place.

Asked if he would like to see his own grandstand built at Silverstone, Russell replied: “Yeah I would like [it] to be honest.

“It's something we've spoken about with the team in the past, and it's probably something we're working towards for next year.

“Where I'd like to put it? Lando's got quite a good spot on the outside of Stowe, so I'll try and steal it off him.”