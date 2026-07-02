Max Verstappen issues blunt response to McLaren F1 switch speculation

Max Verstappen provided a blunt response to questions about his Formula 1 future amid growing speculation linking him with a sensational switch to McLaren.

During the Austrian Grand Prix weekend it emerged that Verstappen’s management team had met with McLaren CEO Zak Brown in the paddock for what were described as being “preliminary talks” about the possibility of a deal.

Four-time world champion Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 but has an exit clause in his current deal that would enable him to join another team in 2027 if he is not inside the top two in the drivers’ championship by an unspecified date in August - believed to be during F1’ summer break.

Brown has not completely shut the door on a move for Verstappen

As things stand, the 28-year-old Dutchman is on course to trigger that clause barring a major form swing across the next three races - including this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The rumours of a possible move to McLaren at some point in the future were put to Verstappen during Thursday’s media day at Silverstone, but he was in no mood to entertain such speculation.

"I'm not going to involve myself in that," Verstappen told media, including Crash.net, when asked if there was any truth to the speculation.

“I said what I wanted to say already before. If there's something new or something that changes, you will hear it from me, not from someone else writing it, right? I just focus on the job that I have with my team. We are on the way up, so that's really nice to see.

“I had a really positive weekend in Austria, we just try to improve from there further. I know of course it can be quite tough, there's a lot of competition. But yeah, we are here just to try and go faster.”

‘A lot of drivers want to come to McLaren!’

Reigning world champion Lando Norris was also asked about the meeting between McLaren and Verstappen’s management during the earlier FIA drivers’ press conference on Thursday.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"To be honest, a lot of drivers want to come to McLaren. So I don't know why you just highlight Max!” Norris joked in response. "There's quite a few others that I know that want to come as well. I mean, it's a cool thing.

"It's a good thing that a four-time world champion wants to come on board and wants to - potentially! - join the team. I don't know how much of it's true, but it's a cool thing.

"And if there's an opportunity for me to drive with other people, it's something I've always looked forward to. But it's not a thing for now. It's not a serious thing. And I'm also just excited for my future with McLaren. I'm still going to be here for many, many more years.”

Could Verstappen and Norris end up as F1 team-mates?

A major complication to any potential deal is that both Norris and his current team-mate Oscar Piastri are tied down to long-term contracts with McLaren.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

One would have to make way in order for there to be space to accommodate Verstappen, with a possible seat swap involving Piastri mooted as a potential solution.

Asked if he would back himself to beat Verstappen if the pair were teamed up, Norris replied: "I do believe I can - I think we just have to just word it carefully - beat any driver.

"I think what makes Max so incredible is how he is over the course of a season. Every single weekend, performing to the level that he does, is what's impressive.

"I think a lot of drivers on the grid can go out and get a pole and can put in incredible laps. What makes people great and elite is performing at that level, but in every practice, every qualifying, every race, and I think that's something that Max is able to do probably better than almost everyone.

"I believe, whether it's him or having a chance to go against Lewis [Hamilton] or Fernando [Alonso] any of the drivers that people know are some of the best, I think it's a cool opportunity for me, at the same time, so excited for whatever may come my way in the future."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT