FIA explains Silverstone safety car confusion after 'software error'

The Safety Car was expected to peal in ahead of the final lap at the British Grand Prix

The Safety Car led the cars to the finish at Silverstone
The Safety Car led the cars to the finish at Silverstone
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The FIA has explained why the safety car remained on track for the final lap at the British Grand Prix, despite the timing screens showing that it would be returning to the pit lane.

Max Verstappen crashed with four laps remaining of the Silverstone race, with double-waved yellow flags being immediately shown, and the safety car deployed moments later.

At the start of the penultimate tour, still behind the safety car, lapped drivers were instructed to pass the field, but a subsequent message showing on the timing screen indicated that the safety car would come in at the end of the lap. 

However, this was quickly followed by a further message, stating that the safety car had been deployed again, creating confusion and frustration after a potential last-lap shootout for the victory was stolen.

A statement provided by the FIA explained: "The Safety Car period regulation, Article B5. 13.5, states that one lap must be completed following the unlapping procedure. This process was followed by Race Operations. The “Safety Car In This Lap” message was displayed erroneously due to a software error."

The process of ending a safety car period came under sharp focus at the controversial title-deciding 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when then race director Michael Masi allowed only select cars to unlap themselves, and resumed the race at the end of that lap, not the following one. 

On this occasion, questions were raised as to why lapped drivers were permitted to unlap themselves, when maintaining the order at that time would have led to a quicker restart. 

Again, we turn to the regulations, which make clear that the race director is obliged to allow this process to take place. 

Regulation 13.5.a, reads: "When instructed by the Race Director the green light on the Safety Car will be illuminated to signal to cars between it and the leader that they are required to pass. Once all such cars have passed the safety car the green light on the safety car will be extinguished to signal that overtaking is no longer permitted, with the exception of the cases listed in Article B5.13.2c."

In this article

FIA explains Silverstone safety car confusion after 'software error'
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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