Carlos Sainz commits to Williams: A show of faith or no better F1 options?

Carlos Sainz has reiterated his commitment to Williams’ Formula 1 recovery operation by putting pen to paper on a new “multi-year” contract extension.

On the surface, this is a major show of faith in Williams. But delve a little deeper and there is an argument that Sainz’s decision to renew also reflects a lack of convincing options for him elsewhere on the grid.

Like team-mate Alex Albon, who signed a one-year contract extension earlier this week after considering his own future, Sainz had also been weighing up his next move during the F1 summer break following a dramatic slump for Williams this season.

Williams has struggled in 2026

Williams were big over-achievers in 2025 as the British squad impressively secured a surprise fifth place finish in the constructors’ championship. Sainz picked up two podiums in a dream debut campaign in blue that justified his decision to join Williams after being unfortunate to lose his Ferrari seat at the end of 2024.

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Instead of building on the good progress of 2025 and capitalising on a major regulation overhaul, Williams slipped back down F1’s pecking order with an overweight car that was badly off the pace.

Sitting ninth in the championship with just 11 points after 11 races this season was not what Williams had in mind this year. In many ways, the expectation was for Williams’ competitive fortunes 2025 and 2026 to be the reverse of what has ultimately transpired.

Sainz had expressed doubts over whether he wanted to continue with Williams amid the team’s ongoing struggles. He kept his eye on the driver market situation elsewhere, before ultimately deciding to stay put.

The most surprising aspect of Sainz’s contract extension is the fact it is a multi-year deal. This indicates that Sainz felt he had no better alternatives available to him at the moment. It also suggests the driver market is unlikely to burst into life any time soon.

James Vowles has managed to convince Carlos Sainz to stay

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Audi was an option for Sainz back in 2024 but he opted to sign for Williams instead, while the German manufacturer brought in Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto on multi-year deals that shut the door on a possible switch being revived for 2027. Alpine was another possible landing spot for 2025, but Sainz wasn’t convinced by a return to Enstone after a tumultuous few years for the French squad. That ship also seems to have sailed.

Another bet for the long-term could have come at Aston Martin, who has spared Williams’ blushes by taking the unwanted title of being the biggest disappointment of 2026.

Fernando Alonso faces a big call over his own future with his Aston Martin contract expiring at the end of the season. Has the 45-year-old perhaps given his fellow countryman the heads up about his plans?

If Alonso opted to call time on his legendary F1 career, Sainz would have been an appealing option for Aston Martin as it looks to transform itself into title contenders in the coming years. As well as being a four-time grand prix winner, Sainz boasts a wealth of F1 experience, has a strong work ethic, and is a massive team player.

Alonso aside, the other big player holding the key to the driver market is Max Verstappen. A move to a rival team, or shock retirement/sabbatical could have led to Sainz finally getting a shot with Red Bull. Clearly, he isn’t expecting that scenario to unfold.

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Carlos Sainz is wasting his talent at the back of the F1 midfield

Ferrari has kept the door open to a seemingly unlikely reunion with Sainz at some stage in the future, but for now there is no room at the Scuderia. The same is true at Mercedes and McLaren.

The exact length of Sainz’s new deal has not been disclosed, but it is likely to include options that would enable him to leave in the event one of the big four teams do come knocking.

Failing that, Sainz will be hoping the Williams project finally comes good. After all, despite his frustrations, Sainz is determined to make his Williams move a success and help bring the team back to its former glory days.

It is a stretch at this stage to suggest Sainz’s decision to stick with Williams is career suicide, but at 31, he is at risk of wasting his prime years fighting at the back of the midfield.

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