When is the next F1 race after the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia?
Full details of where and when the next F1 race is.
The next round of the 2026 Formula 1 season will take place at the Singapore Grand Prix on the weekend of 9-11 October at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
The 16th round of the 2026 season took place this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.
Max Verstappen took his and Red Bull’s first win of the year in a chaotic wet-dry race at the Sepang International Circuit, while Andrea Kimi Antonelli further extended his championship lead.
Antonelli finished second while Mercedes team-mate George Russell suffered a heartbreaking retirement with an engine failure that leaves him 84 points adrift of his main rival with seven scheduled races remaining.
F1 now heads to Singapore for the third and final race of the current triple-header.
What time is the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix?
The schedule for the Singapore Grand Prix weekend is as follows:
Friday
FP1 - 9.30am BST - 10:30am BST
Sprint Qualifying - 13:30pm - 14:14pm BST
Saturday
Sprint - 10:00am BST - 11:00am BST
Qualifying - 14:00pm BST - 15:00pm BST
Sunday
Race - 13:00pm BST
What is the rest of the 2026 F1 calendar?
|Remaining 2026 F1 calendar
|17
|Singapore
|Singapore
|09-11 October
|18
|USA
|Austin
|23-25 October
|19
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|30 October - 01 November
|20
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|06-08 November
|21
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|19-21 November
|22
|Qatar
|Lusail
|27-29 November
|23
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
|04-06 December