When is the next F1 race after the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia?

Full details of where and when the next F1 race is.

Max Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Max Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

The next round of the 2026 Formula 1 season will take place at the Singapore Grand Prix on the weekend of 9-11 October at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. 

The 16th round of the 2026 season took place this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. 

Max Verstappen took his and Red Bull’s first win of the year in a chaotic wet-dry race at the Sepang International Circuit, while Andrea Kimi Antonelli further extended his championship lead. 

Antonelli finished second while Mercedes team-mate George Russell suffered a heartbreaking retirement with an engine failure that leaves him 84 points adrift of his main rival with seven scheduled races remaining. 

Max Verstappen celebrates his first victory of the season
Max Verstappen celebrates his first victory of the season

F1 now heads to Singapore for the third and final race of the current triple-header. 

What time is the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix? 

The schedule for the Singapore Grand Prix weekend is as follows: 

Friday 

FP1 - 9.30am BST - 10:30am BST 

Sprint Qualifying - 13:30pm - 14:14pm BST 

Saturday 

Sprint - 10:00am BST - 11:00am BST 

Qualifying - 14:00pm BST - 15:00pm BST

Sunday 

Race - 13:00pm BST 

F1 heads to Singapore for the next round of the season
F1 heads to Singapore for the next round of the season

What is the rest of the 2026 F1 calendar? 

Remaining 2026 F1 calendar
17SingaporeSingapore09-11 October
18USAAustin23-25 October
19MexicoMexico City30 October - 01 November
20BrazilSao Paulo06-08 November
21Las VegasLas Vegas19-21 November
22QatarLusail27-29 November
23Abu DhabiYas Marina04-06 December

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When is the next F1 race after the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia?
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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