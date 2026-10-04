When is the next F1 race after the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia?

The next round of the 2026 Formula 1 season will take place at the Singapore Grand Prix on the weekend of 9-11 October at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The 16th round of the 2026 season took place this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Max Verstappen took his and Red Bull’s first win of the year in a chaotic wet-dry race at the Sepang International Circuit, while Andrea Kimi Antonelli further extended his championship lead.

Antonelli finished second while Mercedes team-mate George Russell suffered a heartbreaking retirement with an engine failure that leaves him 84 points adrift of his main rival with seven scheduled races remaining.

Max Verstappen celebrates his first victory of the season

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F1 now heads to Singapore for the third and final race of the current triple-header.

What time is the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix?

The schedule for the Singapore Grand Prix weekend is as follows:

Friday

FP1 - 9.30am BST - 10:30am BST

Sprint Qualifying - 13:30pm - 14:14pm BST

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Saturday

Sprint - 10:00am BST - 11:00am BST

Qualifying - 14:00pm BST - 15:00pm BST

Sunday

Race - 13:00pm BST

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F1 heads to Singapore for the next round of the season

What is the rest of the 2026 F1 calendar?

Remaining 2026 F1 calendar 17 Singapore Singapore 09-11 October 18 USA Austin 23-25 October 19 Mexico Mexico City 30 October - 01 November 20 Brazil Sao Paulo 06-08 November 21 Las Vegas Las Vegas 19-21 November 22 Qatar Lusail 27-29 November 23 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina 04-06 December