How to watch the F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix and first sprint race

This is how to watch the Formula 1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix, which takes place from 9-11 October.

The Singapore Grand Prix marks the third and final race of a triple-header of events after races in Azerbaijan and Malaysia.

Round 17 of the 2026 F1 season will take place around the 4.927km Marina Bay Street Circuit in downtown Singapore.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli heads into the weekend holding an 84-point championship lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who suffered a heartbreaking engine failure last time out in Malaysia that acted as another blow to his already-fading title hopes.

George Russell's F1 title hopes appear to have gone up in smoke © XPB Images

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Marina Bay is hosting a sprint weekend for the very first time this year.

How to watch the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix in the UK?

The 2026 Singapore Grand Prix runs from 9-11 October.

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

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Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

For fans in regions without exclusive TV contracts, all the action can be followed via F1 TV Pro. In the US, this feed can be viewed with an Apple TV subscription.

Crash.net provides live text updates for all F1 track sessions, as well as reports and news.

Previous Singapore Grand Prix winners

Sebastian Vettel has a record five wins in Singapore

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Here are all the Singapore Grand Prix winners from the past 10 years.

2025 - George Russell (Mercedes)

2024 - Lando Norris (McLaren)

2023 - Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

2022 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

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2019 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

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2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

* The Singapore Grand Prix was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic