Lewis Hamilton exposes big Ferrari deficit to F1 rivals in 2027 rallying cry

Lewis Hamilton has called on Ferrari to improve its key weakness for F1 2027.

Lewis Hamilton wants Ferrari to improve its power unit
Lewis Hamilton wants Ferrari to improve its power unit

Lewis Hamilton has urged Ferrari to improve its power unit performance in a rallying cry for the 2027 Formula 1 season. 

After early promise following his breakthrough maiden Ferrari win in Barcelona, Hamilton’s hopes of competing for a record-breaking eighth world title this year have quickly faded in recent weeks. 

Ferrari encouragingly started the year as the dominant Mercedes’ nearest challengers but improvements from McLaren and Red Bull has left the Scuderia with the third or fourth-fastest car at times this season.

Hamilton trailed championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli by only 32 points after the British Grand Prix but the gap has grown to 106 points with only seven scheduled races remaining this year. 

Ferrari has been let down by its engine performance in 2026
Ferrari has been let down by its engine performance in 2026

While Ferrari has built one of the strongest aerodynamic packages in 2026, it has been let down by its engine performance, which Hamilton believes has cost the Italian outfit a chance of challenging for world titles. 

The seven-time world champion has called on Ferrari to focus its efforts on improving the power unit side of things over the winter if it wants to be in the hunt for championships in 2027. 

"I think fundamentally we've got a great car, and that's down to an amazing group of people back at the factory, who are really intelligent and have made the right decisions,” the 41-year-old Briton told Sky Sports F1. 

”As I've said before, we have been innovators this year. We've had things on the car that everyone else has often followed

"It's just that we know we're down on power, and that's something that we just live with. We have to catch up for next year. We live with that deficit for the rest of this year.

Malaysia marked Hamilton's seventh podium of the year
Malaysia marked Hamilton's seventh podium of the year

"But still, the car is improving, and I think we've got races coming up ahead that hopefully we'll still be able to get maybe a little bit closer. We just keep trying. And I'm enjoying the racing still. I still feel fit, still feel focused.”

There has been a lot of speculation over the future of Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur in recent weeks, but Hamilton hopes an impressive recovery to third and fourth at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia will help quieten some of the “negative chatter” surrounding the team. 

"I hope it's not too negative chatter after Malaysia,” Hamilton said. “We still got good points with third and fourth."

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Lewis Hamilton exposes big Ferrari deficit to F1 rivals in 2027 rallying cry
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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